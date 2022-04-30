Berea Briefs: Week ending April 27, 2022

Drug Take Back Day Saturday
In recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Kentucky State Police Post 7, the Berea Police Department, and Richmond Police Department, in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has partnered with the Madison Opioid Response and Empowerment (MORE) program to host a prescription drug take back event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drop off locations include Kentucky State Police Post 7 located at 699 Eastern Bypass in Richmond, Richmond Police Department located at 1721 Lexington Road, and Berea Police Department located at 212 Chestnut Street.
Residents can safely dispose of tablets, capsules, patches, other solid forms of prescription drugs and vape pens or other e-cigarettes after the batteries are removed from the devices. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
‘Humankindness Haven’ opens
Saint Joseph Berea has opened a “Humankindness Haven” to provide assistance to patients in need who are being discharged from the hospital.
For those patients who lack essentials after they leave the hospital, the resource room will provide a box of food for two to three days, basic clothing pieces and an informational card listing resources in the local community to help meet their long-term needs.
Humankindness Havens are a part of Saint Joseph Berea’s commitment to demonstrate kindness in every key aspect of service to our communities. Humankindness is woven into CHI Saint Joseph Health’s values of Compassion, Inclusion, Integrity, Excellence and Collaboration.
The resource card in each assistance package includes contact information for organizations that offer assistance with food, transportation, clothing, housing, utilities, medication, clinics and counseling.
Annual L&N Day set for June 4
History comes alive on Saturday, June 4 during the 22nd Annual L&N Day. Join current and retired railroad employees, train buffs, and kids of all ages in celebrating the last brick L&N Railroad Depot.
Built in 1917, the historic depot, now home to the Berea Welcome Center, will be filled with memorabilia for show and sale, working model trains, games and activities for children and family photo opportunities. Visitors can collect a commemorative ticket and watch freight trains cruise by the platform.
