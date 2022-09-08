Berea Briefs: Week ending September 7, 2022

Berea woman arrested on drug charges
Detectives with the Madison County Drug Task Force concluded a joint investigation with the Madison County Detention Center on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with the arrest of a woman accused of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine.
The initial investigation alleges Lilliann Reed, 28, of Berea, was involved in trafficking illegal narcotics in Madison County and was attempting to introduce those substances into the Madison County Detention Center. An investigation, which began in August, resulted in the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine before the items could be introduced into the Detention Center. As a result, Reed is charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree (Cocaine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree (Methamphetamines), and Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st degree (Heroin). Reed is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
The Madison County Drug Task Force is an Appalachia HIDTA funded initiative comprised of Detectives from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.
Baechtold releases children’s book
A picture book for youngsters and their grandmothers Grandmother’s Song is a full-color picture book for youngsters ages 4-8 and a tribute to all grandmothers.
Richmond author Shirley Baechtold initially wrote the book focusing on her first grandson, but the illustrations and narrative pull together the heartfelt relationships grandmothers have with all their second-generation offspring.
The book comes with a bonus. Shirley, a celebrated entertainer and author, has added a special song that’s in a CD accompanying the book.
Together, the book and recording enhance the introduction to youngster’s reading and the enjoyment of music. Grandmother’s Song actually began as a spiral-bound document distributed to family members and close friends, accompanied by the CD – Something to Dream About –that Shirley wrote and sang. But positive reception resulted in encouragement to incorporate the storybook and recording into public distribution.
A writer, musician and professor emeritus of English at Eastern Kentucky University, Shirley, an EKU alumna, had an early career as a jazz musician. She performed at clubs in Kentucky, Ohio and New York and is the widow of basketball star Jim Baechtold, who played professionally for the New York Knicks and was a basketball coach at EKU.
