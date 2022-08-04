Berea briefs

Writing project for women over 60 to begin in September
“Coming of Age,” a free year-long writing project for local women over 60, will begin in September. The project aims to help older women develop and share creative work. This project builds on the successful program held in 2020-21.
Project leaders are Libby Falk Jones of Berea (retired faculty, Berea College) and Julianne Unsel of Irvine (retired faculty, Evergreen State University). They will offer writing tips and prompts at monthly meetings to be held in Madison and Estill Counties.
“We believe that older women have much wisdom and creativity to share with the world,” Jones said.
The women will choose subjects to explore and will be able to discuss their writings with each other. The program will end with a book publication of selected writings.
“We look forward to the group’s exploring a variety of life experiences as well as our Kentucky heritage,” said Unsel.
Covid-19 precautions will be in place at project meetings. Participants will also be able to join meetings remotely.
The program is free for participants. Partial funding has been provided by Kentucky Foundation for Women’s Arts as Activism grants program.
For more information and to apply to join the project, contact Libby Jones at libbyfalkjones@gmail.com (859-582-2348, leave message) or Jules Unsel at unselj@gmail.com. Application deadline is Sept. 10.
Lemetta Dause Memorial Bowling Tournament set for Aug. 21
The 10th Annual Lemetta Dause Memorial Bowling Tournament is scheduled for Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Galaxy Bowling Center in Richmond.
The tournament is organized by the Madison County Bowling Association in memory of Mrs. Dause, who was cared for by Hospice Care Plus. All proceeds are donated to Hospice Care Plus in her name. To date, they have raised over $60,000 and are planning their largest tournament yet this year.
The funds help Hospice Care Plus provide compassionate care to everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.
“We have always been so appreciative of the Madison County Bowling Association’s support of Hospice Care Plus,” said Stefanie Manes, Hospice Care Plus development coordinator. “This is one of the most beloved events in the community. We’re excited to see it back after two years.”
The entry fee is $20 at the door for the 3-6-9 no-tap tournament and is open to all bowlers of any age. Preregistration is not required. The fee includes three games, access to the silent auction, and a ticket for a chance to take home one of several door prizes.
For more information about how to participate, make a contribution, or donate to the silent auction, please contact David Norman at dnormanmcba@outlook.com.
Now celebrating its 40th anniversary, Hospice Care Plus was founded as a non-profit organization to support the quality of life of its communities through hospice, palliative and bereavement care programs. The organization serves Estill, Jackson, Lee, Madison, Owsley and Rockcastle counties and owns and operates the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Relying on contributions from individuals and groups, all care is provided regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. To learn more, donate, or explore career and volunteer opportunities, visit hospicecareplus.org or call (859) 986-1500.
