Berea briefs

Fund-raiser
• The Madison Southern Eagles basketball team is conducting a Fathead fund-raiser. For $35, fans can purchase a fathead of themselves to hang in the stands during the 2020-2021 basketball season. For more information, contact coach Austin Newton at james.newton@madison.kyschools.us.
Santa calls
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have calls from Santa for children in the community on Tuesday, Dec. 8. To schedule a free call from Santa, call Ms. Claus at (859) 986-9402.
Remembrance ceremony
• The annual Hospice Care Plus Remembrance Tree Ceremony will be hosted live and virtually on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. The event will be live streamed on the Hospice Care Plus Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to participate. To participate, request a memorial ornament at hospicecareplus.org or (859) 986-1500, then visitfacebook.com/hospicecp at 2 p.m. on Dec.6. Anyone can request a memorial ornament. There is no fee for ornaments, but a donation of any size is encouraged. Proceeds from the ceremony cover the cost of the ornaments and help fund Hospice programs.
Santa Letters
• The City of Richmond will be accepting Santa Letters and will be collected online through Dec. 11 at parks.richmond.ky.us
Shop with a Cop
• The Berea Police Association is having its “Christmas with a Cop” event Dec. 12-13 at the Berea Walmart. Monetary donations can be made at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/berea-police-association?fbclid=IwAR3c_oNPJ-H7Bvith3KDUIko-mpT2kCn4liwLOZp-PrRma2YGJ0Uq-YojoIQ.
Project Warm Feet
• The Battle of Richmond Association is sponsoring a “Project Warm Feet” fund-raiser Dec. 1-21. New and repackaged sock donations can be dropped off or mailed to The Battle of Richmond Visitor Center at 101 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Richmond, Ky. 404075.
Toys for Tots
• The Berea Lions Club is taking donations for the Marine Corps League “Toys for Tots” program through Dec. 20. A donation box is set up at Smokehouse Grill and other locations throughout Berea.
