Berea briefs

Fund-raiser

• The Madison Southern Eagles basketball team is conducting a Fathead fund-raiser. For $35, fans can purchase a fathead of themselves to hang in the stands during the 2020-2021 basketball season. For more information, contact coach Austin Newton at james.newton@madison.kyschools.us.

Santa calls

• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have calls from Santa for children in the community on Tuesday, Dec. 8. To schedule a free call from Santa, call Ms. Claus at (859) 986-9402.

Remembrance ceremony

• The annual Hospice Care Plus Remembrance Tree Ceremony will be hosted live and virtually on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. The event will be live streamed on the Hospice Care Plus Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to participate. To participate, request a memorial ornament at hospicecareplus.org or (859) 986-1500, then visitfacebook.com/hospicecp at 2 p.m. on Dec.6. Anyone can request a memorial ornament. There is no fee for ornaments, but a donation of any size is encouraged. Proceeds from the ceremony cover the cost of the ornaments and help fund Hospice programs.

Santa Letters

• The City of Richmond will be accepting Santa Letters and will be collected online through Dec. 11 at parks.richmond.ky.us

Shop with a Cop

• The Berea Police Association is having its “Christmas with a Cop” event Dec. 12-13 at the Berea Walmart. Monetary donations can be made at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/berea-police-association?fbclid=IwAR3c_oNPJ-H7Bvith3KDUIko-mpT2kCn4liwLOZp-PrRma2YGJ0Uq-YojoIQ.

Project Warm Feet

• The Battle of Richmond Association is sponsoring a “Project Warm Feet” fund-raiser Dec. 1-21. New and repackaged sock donations can be dropped off or mailed to The Battle of Richmond Visitor Center at 101 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Richmond, Ky. 404075.

Toys for Tots

• The Berea Lions Club is taking donations for the Marine Corps League “Toys for Tots” program through Dec. 20. A donation box is set up at Smokehouse Grill and other locations throughout Berea.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you