Berea briefs

Fund-raiser
• Hospice Care Plus is having a Poinsettia Fund-raiser to support patients and families of Hospice Care. Order online at hospicecareplus.org and Facebook.com/hospiceCP or call at (859) 986-1500. Orders will be ready for pickup or delivery the first week of December.
• The Madison Southern Eagles basketball team is conducting a Fathead fund-raiser. For $35, fans can purchase a fathead of themselves to hang in the stands during the 2020-2021 basketball season. For more information, contact coach Austin Newton at james.newton@madison.kyschools.us.
Santa calls
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have calls from Santa for children in the community on Tuesday, Dec. 8. To schedule a free call from Santa, call Ms. Claus at (859) 986-9402.
Christmas gathering
• The Kirksville Community Center will have its 11th annual Christmas gathering 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Kirksville Community Center.
Christmas Parade
• The City of Richmond will have a reverse Christmas Parade at Lake Reba Park on Dec. 4. Float applications are available at parks.richmond.ky.us.
Santa Letters
• The City of Richmond will be accepting Santa Letters and will be collected online through Dec. 11 at parks.richmond.ky.us
Remembrance ceremony
• The annual Hospice Care Plus Remembrance Tree Ceremony will be hosted live and virtually on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. The event will be live streamed on the Hospice Care Plus Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to participate. To participate, request a memorial ornament at hospicecareplus.org or (859) 986-1500, then visitfacebook.com/hospicecp at 2 p.m. on Dec.6.
Anyone can request a memorial ornament. There is no fee for ornaments, but a donation of any size is encouraged. Proceeds from the ceremony cover the cost of the ornaments and help fund Hospice programs.
Concert
• John Lanier of Kennedy, Alabama will be in concert at the Williamsburg Gospel Barn Saturday at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Doors open at 5 p.m. with early matinee featuring the Loudermilk’s.
of Charleston, West Virginia. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Commented
