Berea briefs

Grow Appalachia receives grant
Grow Appalachia, a Strategic Initiative of Berea College, has received an $80,000 grant to develop community nutrition hubs to expand access to healthy foods through park and recreation programs and services in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).
The gift is part of a $2.5 million grant NRPA received from the Walmart Foundation to build capacity in park and recreation agencies across the country to serve as intentional community nutrition hubs that improve health outcomes for community members.
Partners for Education receives grant
National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment’s second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020.
Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $65,0000 to Partners for Education at Berea College to support the Appalachian Teaching Artist Fellowship, which will further their efforts to provide professional development opportunities for teaching artists in the Appalachian region.
The Partners for Education model celebrates the diverse arts and cultural contributions of the Appalachian region.
