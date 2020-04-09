Berea briefs

Easter Bunny to visit Tumble Shine Athletics
The Easter Bunny will make a visit to Tumble Shine Athletics 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The bunny will be waving at cars as families drive around the building to keep social distancing rules intact. Volunteers will prepare and toss eggs with gloves and will toss them to passing vehicles.
Tumble Shine Athletics is located at 60 Old Wallaceton Road.
Bunny to deliver stuffed gifts
The Easter bunny will hand out 400 bunny bags to children from noon-2 p.m. Friday at the Berea Community School food drive-thru as parents pick up lunch meals for children.
