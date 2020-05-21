Berea briefs

Saint Joseph Berea relaxing restrictions
Following the first phase of the state’s gradual reopening, Saint Joseph Berea is making additional changes to its visitation policy.
Since March, Saint Joseph Berea has restricted visitation to keep patients, staff and community safe. Now, facilities are relaxing restrictions while taking precautionary measures. The new visitation policy allows one designated person to accompany patients who are admitted to the hospital, for patients in labor and delivery, for patients under 18 and for end-of-life care.
Anyone entering the facility is required to wear a mask. Cloth masks are acceptable and will be screened with a temperature check prior to entry. The zero visitor policy remains for ambulatory care services.
Baptist Health modifies visits
Baptist Health Richmond is modifying visitor restrictions to allow one visitor at a time for most patients beginning Friday.
Patients in Medical/Surgical and ICU/CCU and surgical services will be allowed one visitor.
Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing ends
The Madison County Emergency Management in partnership with the Madison County Fiscal Court, the City of Richmond, the City of Berea, Madison County Health Department, and Eastern Kentucky University announced details of a Madison County testing site last week.
The site, which was announced at Governor Andy Beshear’s May 13, 2020 press conference will be located on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.
This site will be a Kroger Health’s Drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at 4440 Kit Carson Drive in Richmond. This site is in front of the Stratton Building. Testing will take place on Tuesday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Berea testing locations are: Berea Urgent Care, White House Clinic, Berea Primary Care, Medical Laser Rural Family Practice and the ER at Saint Joseph, Berea.
