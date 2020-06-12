Berea briefs

Walters inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
Berea-Laurel Ridges Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter junior member Della Madison Walters, daughter of Tina Hemphill and Clay Walters, 2020 graduate of Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana was recently inducted into the Earlham Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.
She received the William Fuson award, which is “for the graduating senior who has done outstanding work in the field of sociology and anthropology and who exhibits the dedication to apply this knowledge to bettering human condition.” Della, a 2016 graduate of Berea Community High School will begin work in the fall with AmeriCorp Vista at UMass in Lowell, MA.
Walters is the granddaughter of Dr. Barbara Walters, also a member of the Berea-Laurel Ridges Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).
They are descendants of Revolutionary War Patriot David Benge who served in North Carolina and is buried in Clay County Kentucky.
The NSDAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Contact BereaDAR@mail.com to learn about the local chapter, or visit www.dar.org to learn more about the work of Today’s DAR.
Vapor emission detected in storage structure at BGAD
Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant air monitoring systems detected a vapor emission in a storage structure holding 155mm projectiles containing mustard agent Tuesday.
The equipment detected the vapor during a routine analysis of the atmosphere within the structure, known as a service magazine.
The service magazine includes a carbon filtration system, so the vapor emissions remained under engineering controls and did not enter the outside atmosphere. Additionally, no workers were exposed to chemical agent.
There is no danger or risk to Madison County citizens or surrounding counties. The Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the Commonwealth of Kentucky EMA were notified of the vapor emission.
More updates will be provided as they become available.
