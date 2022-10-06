Berea briefs

Fall Market Day set for Saturday
The Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen’s Fall Market Day is set for Oct. 8.
The one-day event will take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Log House Craft Gallery lawn, 200 Estill Street in Berea. For more information, please email kgacinfo@gmail.com or call 859-986-3192. Admission is free.
Planetarium shows offered
The Berea College Planetarium will be offering regular shows weekly.
The Friday shows are from 7-7:45 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Sunday shows are from 4-4:45 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. All shows are open to the public, with masks and vaccinations required. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.
Upcoming shows:
• Oct. 14-16
Incoming!
• Oct. 21, 23
Europe to the Stars
• Oct. 28, 30
Life: A Cosmic Story
‘Friday Finds’ at library
Just in time for cooler weather, Berea College’s Hutchins Library is offering the public an opportunity to learn more about the art of quilting during their “Friday Finds” tours.
Every Friday through Oct. 28, Berea College Special Collections and Archives (SCA) will give participants a look at their extensive works titled “Art of Quilting.” Guests will then visit the SCA Reading Room to examine books, historic pictures of quilts and historical publications on quilt making.
The exhibit features 20 prints published by the Work Projects Administration (WPA) in 1937 as part of a program called The Museum Extension Project (MEP) to create visual aids for the story of history and cultures. The patterns were published in 1937 as an unbound folio titled Quilts: Pieced and Appliqued.
“Friday Finds” tours take place from 2-3 p.m. on Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 at the Hutchins Library at 100 Campus Drive in Berea. To register, visit https://bctrace.com/explore and look for Hutchins Library. Attendees must wear masks inside the Hutchins Library.
