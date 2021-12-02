The Berea Chamber of Commerce named a new manager during its annual banquet Thursday night at Boone Tavern.
Debra Warford will serve as the new manager for the business arm of the community and was introduced to chamber members during the yearly banquet. The guest speaker was City of Berea Administrator Rose Beverly.
Current Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Napier passed the gavel to incoming president Mike Parsons.
The award winners were as follows:
• Volunteer of the Year: Jennifer Napier
• Small Business of the Year: David Beaulieu
• Newcomer of the Year: Devin Todd Ramsey
• Cooperate Sponsor of the Year: Hyster-Yale
2021 Board of Directors: Dale Ballinger, David Beaulieu, Jessica Cox, David Gilliam, Diane Hatchett, Stephen Hobbs, Danny Miller, Jennifer Napier, Kristy Napier, Greg Powell, Paula Noland, Mike Parsons, Paul Reynolds, Sandra Rose, Devin Ramsey, Ahmad Reynolds and Shelley Wolfe.
2022 Board of Directors: Dale Ballinger, David Gilliam, Diane Hatchett, Danny Miller, Jennifer Napier, Paula Noland, Mike Parsons, Sandra Rose, Devin Ramsey, Kristy Napier, Stephen Hobbs, Karen Linville, Nola Newman, Greg Powell, Samantha Shepherd, Keith Taylor
