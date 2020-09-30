Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger has announced the voting sites for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Berea voters who choose to go to the polls in-person, can vote at the Russel Acton Folk Center or at the Berea Church of God on Rash Road.
Registered voters not voting absentee may cast their vote in any of the seven voting locations, five of which are in Richmond.
The Richmond voting locations include: Eastside Community Church, Big Hill Christian Church, White Hall Baptist Church, Ashland Church and First Baptist Church.
The polls will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote is 4 p.m. Monday.
