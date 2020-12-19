By Libby Horn
Citizen Writer
The cause of a fire that damaged the Kentucky Fried Chicken at the intersection of Highway 21 and U.S. 25 in Berea on December 3rd remained undetermined, although faulty wiring or a faulty furnace was preliminarily thought to be the cause according to authorities. Smoke damage from the fire resulted in the Madison County Health Department condemning the entire food inventory due to smoke damage. Berea Fire Chief Bob Davis stated that most of the $30,000 to $40,000 in loss was from the loss of food rather than damage to the structure. The fire was discovered around 9 am when 2 employees entered the building and found smoke in the dining room. By the time fire crews arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof at the front of the building. Crews quickly suppressed the blaze. Insurance inspectors stated that the fire had likely been smoldering for several hours before it was discovered. The restaurant was expected to remain closed until sometime in January.
The Berea Chamber of Commerce presented its annual service awards at its annual Christmas Banquet held on December 14th at Boone Tavern. Several residents were honored for the work they had done for the Chamber and the community through out the year. Local realtor, Nola Newman was named “Woman of the Year” for her countless hours dedicated to the community including founding “Relay for Life” which raised over $160,000 toward the fight against cancer. The Chamber named Bill Eckler, D.A.R.E. officer for the Berea Police Department, “Man of the Year” for his outstanding service to the youth in Berea along with his many other accomplishments. Randy Osborne, Minister of Mt. Zion Christian Church received the “Volunteer of the Year” award for the many ways he has served the community, including chaplain for the Berea Police Department, chaplain of the College Ministry at Berea College, as well as a 2 term council member on the Berea City Council. Peoples Bank was named “Business of the Year.” Pam Rice, Chamber president said that People’s Bank was always involved in whatever project the Chamber undertook. Welcome Wagon representative Sandy Rowlette received the Chamber’s “President’s Award.” Rice said that Rowlette volunteered to help on numerous Chamber projects and had donated a great deal of time to the community. The “Hall of Fame Award” was presented to the Chamber’s Executive Director Mildred Cummins. According to Rice, Cummins had been hired to work part time with the Chamber but over the past 7+ years had worked full time to support the Chamber. Rice commented that Cummins was at every Chamber event and was very civic minded.
A painting from the permanent collection of Berea College entitled Cliff Dwellers by Thomas Moran was on exhibit at the National Museum of Art in Washington, DC through January of 1998. The exhibition entitled, Thomas Moran, commemorated the 150th anniversary of the founding of the American National parks. Moran had accompanied a geological expedition to the Yellowstone River and the Grand Canyon in the 1870’s and painted and photographed what he saw. His work so interested Congress that Yellowstone was designated the first National Park in the world. Cliff Dwellers is a panoramic view of the Grand Canyon with Native American cliff dwellings featured in the foreground. Berea College was gifted the Moran work by an unknown donor prior to 1905.
The Madison County Fiscal court was bestowed with an award for innovation from the Kentucky Certified Community Partnership. The 2nd place award was in the Progressive Government category for 1997. Chambers from all over the state of Kentucky made nominations based on given criteria. Madison County Judge Executive, Kent Clark said that, this was something he was very proud of. The announcement of the award was made at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court.
Unemployment rates fell slightly in Madison County over the months of September and October of 1997. In September, the jobless rate was 2.7% and October came in slightly lower at 2.6%. This placed Madison County amongst the counties with the lowest overall jobless rates in Kentucky for the 2-month period. Comparatively, the jobless rates for Madison County in September of 1996 were 3.1%
Beginning in January of 1998, Berea Hospital would kick off a yearlong celebration commemorating 100 years of service to the community. As a part of the commemoration of this milestone, local author Gary Barker was commissioned to research and relate the history of Berea Hospital. The result of his efforts was a book entitled Berea Hospital: The First Century. The work was deemed a must read for anyone interested in the history of Berea College, the development of the City of Berea, and of course the growth of Berea Hospital itself. The hospital arose from humble beginning in 1898 as an 8 bed cottage on the campus of Berea College to the 110 bed community owned facility it was in 1997 with offering of a full compliment of inpatient and outpatient services. Many changes occurred over the course of the first 100 years. This was due in part to the ever-evolving changes occurring in the field of medicine. The book served as a reminder of the personalities and circumstances that molded Berea Hospital into the institution it had become.
