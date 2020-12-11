The year 2012 marked 25 years Berea Firefighters have been providing holiday help for families in need and this year was no exception as they were busy making the holidays special by playing Santa Claus for 108 local children. “We try to help as many people as we can,” Berea Fire Chief Roy Curtis said. “Sometimes we can’t get all that is on their lists, but we give it our best.”
The department worked with the Family Resource Center at Berea Community School to determine families in need of a helping hand. The children made wish lists of the presents they hoped to receive. Then firefighters went to work, trying their hardest to get every item that were on those lists. This annual project was funded by a golf scramble, private donations and proceeds from soda machines located within City of Berea buildings.
Firefighters unloaded the toys and gifts they had previously purchased or had been donated local businesses and factories. From there, items remaining on the lists were given consideration for purchase by firefighters.
———
The 91-year-old structure that houses Union Church welcomed congregations back through its doors on December 9th after being closed for renovations. Adding to the excitement of the day were the 67 mid-year graduates of Berea College and their families who joined the service prior to the commencement ceremony slated for later that afternoon. While the weather outside was drab and rainy, the atmosphere inside was filled with light and love. Founded 159 years prior, the building that houses Union Church was officially known as Church of Christ Union and had been Berea landmark for 91 years. The chapel at Union Church was only 30 years old at the time of renovation.
However, age, mold and water had taken their toll on the structure. The need for repair, as well as a need to upgrade came at a cost of $1.5 million dollars and were overseen by church administrator, Dave Kobersmith. With upgrades to heating cooling, installation of more efficient LED lighting, the facility was able to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. Even though significant space improvements were made, the physical structure remained unchanged. During the renovation period, all services and activities normally held at Union Church were held at Presser Hall Music Building in Gray Auditorium.
———
Berea’s featured artist of the week was local glass blower, Michelle Weston, owner/operator of The Glass Studio in Old Town. Art had been a part of New Zealand native Weston’s life as long as she could remember. However, once she discovered glass blowing in college, she never looked back. Weston’s parents, who were both artists, moved to the United States when she was about 6 years old. She has memories of her childhood in Nebraska. She recalled drawing, painting and sketching natural objects. Eventually Weston would go on to attend Hastings College and earn a degree in both painting and glass. This is where she first encountered the glass art when she had a class in the department. Weston was fascinated with the fluid nature of the process and working with the glass itself. She loved the experimentation that went along with the art of glass blowing and sculpting, as well as the constant challenges and development of the art. During her undergraduate time, Weston was also a graduate student studying art glass at Bowling Green, Ohio.
———
Steady rain that fell during the previous weekend provided some relief to water woes and took the City of Berea out of an immediate water crises situation. However, water levels remained below average for the season in previous years at Owsley Fork reservoir according to Berea Utilities Director Ed Fortner. “You could say we went from Code Red to Code Orange,” Fortner joked. Berea residents were being encouraged to conserve water by the Berea City Council since Owsley Fork remained 12 feet below normal levels. If levels had dropped down to 13 feet, workers would have had to discontinue pumping operations at Owsley Fork and switch to the reserve reservoir to continue a consistent water supply. Rain received over the previous weekend, ended up raising water levels 4 feet. This was a much-needed increase.
———
Berea College topped Kiplinger’s list of the best-value private colleges where students pay less than $20,000 per year. In determining the ranking, Kiplinger cited Berea College’s generous financial aid and commitment to providing an education to students with limited financial resources. Berea College “trumps all the others with the remarkable deal it offers every student,” according to the ranking notes.
———
The 20th annual Danish American Christmas Celebration took place on Sunday, December 9, 2012 at the Russel Acton Folk Center. The event, sponsored by the Folk Circle Association in cooperation with the Berea Folk Gymnastics Club, drew approximately 150 participants. One participant was 98-year-old Vivian Roberts of Lexington who was born to Danish immigrants. Pastor Kent Gilbert did story telling while Ruth McLain, Al and Alice White entertained with Christmas songs. Jennifer Rose led Danish Christmas hymns and the traditional “Now It’s Christmas Again” –song/dance around the Christmas tree which was donned with live candles. John Holbrook, a.k.a. Santa Claus, pleased children of all ages with funny stories, candy and photos. Female members of the Berea Festival Dancers wore all white and carried live candles and performed a “Santa Lucia Processional.” Sune Frederickson served as emcee and coordinator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.