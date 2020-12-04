Longtime community leader Guy K. Duerson Jr., passed away Monday, December 1, 2003 at Berea Hospital. He was 77. Duerson was a native of Madison County and was a graduate of Lancaster High School and a 1951 University of Kentucky School of Law. He practiced law for over 50 years. Duerson served as a paratrooper in the Army during World War II with the 11th Airborne Division and was a member of the American Legion ad the Berea Lion’s Club. In addition, Duerson was a member of the Berea Masonic Lodge 617 for over 50 years and was one of the members of the first Berea Chamber of Commerce. Duerson served in the capacity of attorney for the City of Berea, Berea Sewer Commission, Berea Hospital and the Berea City School Board. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors of Berea Hospital, Berea Cemetery Association, and the Berea swimming pool. Duerson was an avid supporter of athletics at Berea Community and in 1971; the football stadium was named for him. Duerson had an active roll in youth sports in Berea, serving in the capacity of coach for basketball, baseball and football.
Sixty years ago, Ruth Eschback found herself celebrating the holidays in the confines of a Japanese concentration camp in the Philippines. In 1941, Ruth and her first husband were serving as missionaries studying the Chinese language in preparation for their mission in Mainland China. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Japanese forces invaded the Philippines on December 28, 1941. All Western nationals and their families in the town of Baguio (about 500 total) were arrested and interred at Camp John Hays near the city. Then in April of 1942, she and others were relocated to Camp Holmes. The barbed wire of Camp Holmes would define the boundaries of Eschback’s life for 3 long years. “It was rather terrifying,” Eschback recalled of the first days and weeks of imprisonment. “We didn’t know what would happen to us.” One thing that remained at the forefront of everyone’s mind: “It was a question of whether you survived.” Men and women were split into separate barracks.
However, women with children were housed together. Families were allowed to remain intact instead of being broken up and dispersed into different camps. Eschback remarked that this was “a blessing” with maintaining individual morale. As days passed the prisoners began to realize that there would be no order to their days. “In this kind of situation, you begin to live each day at a time.” The Red Cross was only allowed one drop of food and medical supplies to the island and the lack of food was always a problem and malnutrition was widespread. The problem was exasperated by the isolation of the island. Meals were served twice a day and consisted of corn and sweet potatoes most days that was supplemented with peanuts and the occasional buffalo meat. To give themselves a sense of control, camp members elected a committee to negotiate with various Japanese commandants. As a result, “we organized a community. It was a remarkable effort to distribute whatever we had fairly.” Work schedules, worship services, a hospital and a school for over 100 children were established in the camp. “The presence of children in the camp had a softening effect on everyone,” remarked Eschback. Conditions were more lax with some commandants than others. There was a double barbed wire fence that separated the men and women’s barracks that served to segregate the prisoners by gender. This was a place where members met up to talk. Men vied to be a part of the garbage duty to be able to escape the confines of the camp for a short time. As the war in the Pacific neared the end, prisoners were transferred to a facility in Manila. There they witnessed the 1945 landing of American Troops on Lugar and experience what would be a battle that would lag on for weeks.
Finally, on February 3, 1945, American forces opened the gates of the concentration camp and groups began being flown home to freedom. These experiences continued to influence Eschback’s life perspective. “I’m more sensitive to how some people live all of their lives in limited and crowded spaces and have limited medical care,” she commented. Her faith during these times made her feel “Providentially cared for.” It was Christmas in the concentration camp that reminded Eschback of her blessings.
Berea Children’s Center held its annual gala fundraiser, “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, December 6th, in the basement of Union Church. The annual event featured a down-home breakfast of pancakes and sausage, a visit and photos with Santa, crafts and games for the kids, a selection of baked goodies to choose from for purchase and a silent auction of great crafts and gifts donated by local merchants. The Christmas breakfast was a event that was beloved by parents and kids alike. Started 29 years ago by a group of parents and community members, the Berea Children’s Center provided quality childcare for families in Berea at affordable rates. It was a non-profit school aged childcare program that was funded by parent fees, the United Way, the Berea College Appalachian Fund and other grants and donations.
The center’s mission was to provide a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment for children where active learning, creativity and diversity was valued. Breakfast with Santa was one of the main fundraising events for the center.
Silver Creek Shell located on Highway 1016 was offering a variety of meat and produce for purchase. Ribeye steaks were selling for $3.99 per pound. Whole boneless pork loins were $1.49 per pound, center cut pork chops were $3.00 per pound and spare ribs were $1.69 per pound. Peppers were selling for $1.00 for a 4 count, tomatoes were 99 cents per pound and baking potatoes were 4 for $1.00.
The Berea Arts Council was busy decking the halls for the Christmas season with a holiday-themed exhibit featuring handmade ornaments and cards. The exhibition’s opening coincided with the Twilight Parade on December 6th. The reception featured the favorite chocolate bar, which could be sampled for a donation and hot chocolate.
Items were offered for sale with part of the proceeds going back to the Berea Art’s Council. The exhibit ran through December 20th.
