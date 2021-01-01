Supersonic Flights by the Strategic Air Command (SAC) B-58 Hustler Bombers were scheduled to take place in the area from January 2 through March 31, 1964, along a route from Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Richmond, Kentucky. Supersonic flights along the route were to occur at intermittent times during the schedule. Scoring equipment at the radar bombsite near Richmond would be responsible for determining the accuracy of the simulated bomb drops through the use of radio and radar signals. Aircraft on the training missions carried no actual bombs. Bombers flew at supersonic speeds up to Mach 2 (1,300 mph) and at altitudes above 35,000 feet over a 40-mile wide corridor. Training corridors for the SAC were rotated periodically to maintain the realistic nature of the exercises because benefits could become diminished if crews became familiar with landmarks, simulated targets and complexes or other identifiable aspects of a particular area. One of the features if the B-58, the free world’s fastest bomber, was its ability to sustain supersonic speed over substantial distances while approaching and leaving its target. This capacity enhanced crew survival and assured a higher probability of mission success despite strong enemy defensive measures normally expected over a target. A costly supersonic bomber was of very little value in combat if it’s crew could not use the full capacities of the aircraft due to inadequate prior training. Consequently, this type of aircraft needed to fly at high speeds creating sonic booms along routes. Because of its ability to fly at high altitudes, the booms created were comparatively weak in strength. Although startling or distracting in their suddenness, the booms were in no circumstances able to cause personal injury according to the SAC.
• Janice Hamblin of Dreyfus, an 8th grader at Kingston Elementary School, was selected as the winner in the annual soil conservation essay contest. Mike Elder of Model High School took 2nd place. These two won out over 1,290 competitors from the 18 schools in the Madison County Soil Conservation District. Hamblin and Elder represented Madison County in the Louisville competition where they competed against entries from every county in the state. Winners at the county level at other schools were as follows: Jimmy Evans, Berea; Randall G. Curry, Madison Central; and Dana Kilbourne, Kirksville and Knapp Hall. The winner in each county received a $25 U.S. Savings Bond from The Courier Journal, Louisville Times and WHAS, who were the state level sponsors. The state winner would take home a $200 U.S. Savings Bond plus an all expense paid trip for themselves, their parents and their teacher to the annual Farm Awards Luncheon given by the sponsors.
• Three youths were arrested and charged in connection with a break-in that occurred at Conn’s Service Station on U.S. 25. Buster Young, Jr. of Covington was charged with possessing burglary tools as well as breaking and entering. He was held to the grand jury in an examining trial before Police Judge Simon Johnson and placed under a $2,000 bond for both charges. Marcellus Eades of Berea was also charged with breaking and entering and held to the grand jury under a $2,000 bond. He was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 17 year old caught with Young and Eades faces a hearing before County Judges Charles Coy. Police Chief Donald Tudor and Kentucky State Police Trooper Homer Baker who followed the tracks in the snow arrested the three.
•Snow and ice was likely the cause of wreck early Monday that claimed the life of 24-year-old Evelyn Houston of Ohio. The accident, which occurred on U.S. 25 just north of Silver Creek Stables, also sent 6 others to the hospital. Elsie Woods, age 30, of Troy, Ohio was admitted to Berea College Hospital. Gary Woods, age 9, was treated and released from Berea College Hospital. Ricky Woods, age 6, was admitted to Berea College Hospital and Sandra Woods, age 10, was admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington with a fractured leg. The driver of the second car, Lloyd Clark, age 23, of Mt. Vernon was admitted to Berea College Hospital and his passenger, Herman Smith, age 27, of Route 3 was admitted to the University Hospital in Lexington. State Police said Woods was traveling south on U.S. 25 when she slit on the icy road into the path of the car driven by Clark.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce gave special recognition to 3 city residents during its annual awards program held on December 18th at Boone Tavern Hotel. A surprise presentation of Man-of-the-Year was made to John Barton, president of the Chamber of Commerce. Barton had been associated with the Parker Seal Company for 13 years and was superintendent of the Berea facility. Mrs. O.H. Gunkler was recognized as Teacher-of-the-Year. She had been an English instructor at the Foundational School since 1958. Also elected, as Man-of-the-Year was William Blackburn, former superintendent of Berea College Electrical Department. During the presentation, Mayor C.C. Hensley paid tribute to Blackburn’s service to various civic projects, especially Berea City Parks. Following the presentation of awards, program attendees enjoyed a smorgasbord dinner with a varied selection of food. The Dukes of Harmony, a Lexington Based, provided entertainment,
• Richmond Resident, Edward Finnell plead guilty before Police Judge Simon Muncy in conjunction with recent break-ins and thefts form 4 Berea residences. Finnell was bound to February Grand Jury on 4 counts of housebreaking and taking of goods of value from a house. His bond was placed at $2,000 but as of press time, had not been posted and he remained in the county jail. Police Chief R.L. Lemaster said Finnell admitted to 4 thefts: 1) taking old coins, a pocket watch, a wrist watch and jewelry from the C.J.Rivers residence on Lorraine Court; 2) a money bag containing $198.12 belonging to Glades Christian Church from the Gordon Baugh residence on Meadowlark; 3) a break-in at the basement apartment of Leon Hisle in VanWinkle Grove and 4) the theft of a stop watch and some change from the residence of O.H. Gunkler on Center Street.
Compiled by Libby Horn
