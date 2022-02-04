Grant could pay for welcome center upgrades
For 87 years the same building in Old Town has been welcoming newcomers and visitors to Berea, either as the city’s L and L train depot or as the current home of Berea’s Welcome Center. That long history has taken a toll on the facility. A public hearing was held to discuss an application for a grant to fund much needed renovations to the existing structure. Will Linder of Linder and Associates stated that the grant would help pay for repairs to the structure’s foundation, handicap access, new restrooms, electrical work, paint, and furnishings. Linder also said these improvements would help lower utility bills. “The building presently has no insulation in int. The heating costs are astronomical,” Linder stated. The total cost of renovations was anticipated to be approximately $163,900. According to Linder, the grant would reimburse the city for $122,925 with the city matching the remaining balance. It would take up to five months before the city would know if they would receive the grant.
Canine finds home with congregation
Union Church’s newest member to the congregation was surprisingly of the canine persuasion. A staff member discovered the 9-week-old puppy in the church parking lot. Concerned that there was potential for a tragic end with Prospect Street traffic, he took the pup into the church. There were many attempts to find the owner, however no one ever came forward. The pup was winning over those around her – especially the heart of Joan English. “He’s really my dog,” English said. “I knew I would adopt him, or he would adopt me. When he sat down in my lap, I felt committed to him.” The metal studded collar he was sporting at the time he was found became the inspiration for his name – Spike. “Because he was found on the eve of Epiphany (January 6th), his middle name became Jesus (pronounced hay -SUS). Spike appeared to be a mix of pit bull, Boston terrier and who knows what else. “He’s been nothing but sweet,” said English. Spikes ambition was to go with Reverend Gilbert when he was better behaved. Spike took his role as office greeter and senior administrative assistant seriously, meeting visitors with a beaming smile and helping his adopted mom with her duties. “Everyone is pleased to see him,” said English. “He’s learning to type, but he’s not very accurate.” Spike also attended a Christian Education meeting but was forced to leave early. “He had eaten cat food that day and was passing gas,” English explained. “I had to take him out of there pretty quickly. Spike kept regular office hours. As a part of the English household, Spike had play dates with the neighbor dogs, endured taunts from his new residence’s two cats and slept in his kennel in the kitchen. English took him for walks on her lunch breaks – or perhaps it was the other way around. After spring break, Spike became a “stay at home” dog. English’s husband, a Berea College instructor, would be available to give Spike his afternoon run and to keep him entertained. However, Spike would continue to have occasional office visits to keep “a paw” in church activities. “People might not care if I don’t show up, but if he doesn’t come, people will be upset. We were really lucky to find him.” English commented.
Smoke detectors available
The Berea, Richmond, and Madison County Fire Departments announced their collaborative effort to install smoke detectors throughout Madison County. According to Randy Rigsby with Berea Fire Department, a show of hands conducted during school fire safety programs indicated that many homes did not have smoke detectors. To remedy the situation, the departments applied for and received a grant from the Kentucky Department of Public Health and Disease Prevention and the U.K. Research Center funded by the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The grant provided 2400 smoke detectors to divided between the tree departments along with accompanying fire safety education materials. In additional 100 smoke detectors were purchased specifically for citizens who were hearing impaired. To ensure that smoke detectors were installed in a compliant manner, firefighters went to residences and installed them. No smoke detectors were distributed to the public.
Re-naming of U.S. 421
An EKU student from Berea was pushing for legislation that would rename a Madison County Road Battlefield Memorial Highway due to its proximity to the site of the Civil War’s Battle of Richmond. David Johnson, a junior political science major and Madison County native, worked with state representatives Lonnie Napier, Harry Moberly, and Don Pasley in getting a resolution introduced into the General Assembly that would rename the stretch of U.S. 421 from the split near U.S. 25 near the Army Depot to the intersection with Highway 1016 east of Berea.
“Every day on my way to class, I pass Mt. Zion Church, which served as a hospital during the battle, and I think that nothing much stands in remembrance of the Battle of Richmond,” said Johnson. “We must remember what happened and recognize those who fought in the war for what they considered just a cause. I want to keep the rich history of Madison County alive.” Johnson, a 2001 graduate of Madison Southern High School said, “This battle was important because it determined whether or not Richmond would be under Confederate, or Union control and it helped to shape the Madison County we know today.” Johnson hopes the legislation that was submitted into committee, would pass in time for Civil War reenactment to be held at the Herndon Estate in August.
