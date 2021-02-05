At a 5-hour long meeting on Tuesday, February 5th, the Berea City Council hired its appointive officials, heard the auditors report and instigated committee studies on four long range topics: city hall, municipal ownership of utilities, a payroll tax and a garbage disposal system. The council also made the motion to re-hire all presently employed patrolmen as well as adding a 5th patrolman, Harold Robinson. Other new appointments made at that meeting were John Scott as building inspector, Austin Ballard as dump caretaker and Willard Moore as tax assessor. The council was split 4 to 4 on continuing the then arrangement with the Sewer Commission employing J.C. Chambers as street superintendent. Mayor C. C. Hensley cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of continuing the current arrangement. Officials appointed unanimously were Kenneth Coffey, clerk-collector, Guy K. Duerson, city attorney; Mrs. Kenneth Coffey, treasurer; Hal Perry, city engineer and Nelson Hurst, gas inspector. In other items, the council passed Ordinance 1-64 setting the councilmen’s salary at $5 per legislative day. A request for a street sign to be placed at the intersection of Mainous Street and U.S. 25 North was referred to the street committee for completion. The council ratified the appointment of John Wray as Berea’s director of Civil Defense. He succeeded Roy N. Walters. The street committee was asked to contact REA officials for information about installing four streetlights in Mountain View Estates Subdivision.
The Hootenanny sponsored by the Younger Woman’s Club of Berea was deemed a bigger success than last year. The event, held at Berea High School gym, was filled to capacity. The program began with a song by the LeSabres, followed by a self-written tune performed by master of ceremonies, Leroy Pullins. The crowd was entertained by the antics of the Okefinoke Swamp girl, which included a lively dance. The Rockcastle Ramblers concluded the first half of the program and the curtains closed to thunderous applause. The second half of the program began with the antics of Jack McNew who sang and danced and played a little tin horn. The group Polynomad Singers (a local group from Berea College) provided a song of a more quiet nature. Other groups that provided entertainment for the evening included: the ever popular Cook Creek Girls, The Bluegrass Singers and Old Joe Clark.
Berea College released spring, 1964 enrollment numbers. As of Saturday, February 2, 1964, the college had 1,553 enrolled in both the college as well as the Foundation School. Enrollment at the Foundational school included 150 men and 129 women. The college reported an enrollment of 605 men and 669 women. These numbers reflect a 95-student decline since the fall semester of 1963.
In 1964, more than half of the world’s people suffered from hunger and nearly 10,000 people died from malnutrition and starvation. Because of these factors, during the week of February 9 – 16, people in Berea who were concerned with these numbers chose to deny themselves in one way or another to express their concern for these conditions. In Berea, the Meals for Millions was being sponsored by the Christian Youth Council of Berea College. This organization was composed of students of various religious organizations and a part of their mission was planning programs to address community-wide needs. There was an assembly program on February 13th to bring to light issues surround the topic of hunger.
On January 27, 1964, five Berean’s made a trip to Bowling Green, Kentucky to learn more about the new City-College School that was in operation at that time. Dr. Dwight Blackburn, Dr. Pat Wear, Mrs. William Botkin, Miss Adelaide Gundlach and Mrs. Ervin Connelly were greeted by officials of the Bowling Green City Schools and Western Kentucky State College and shown the successes of this cooperative effort. The five were taken on a tour of the 18-room, split level elementary school and were able to have discussions with persons responsible for the cooperative venture. Principal Bryan Muffett told the Berea delegation that Western Kentucky State College furnished the site for the school and paid 15% of the construction cost in turn for observation facilities and closed circuit television conduits. A school-building referendum was approved by the voters of Bowling Green, which gives ownership and operating rights to the Bowling Green City Board of Education. Under the provisions of a 30 year contract, both the college and the city school had “faith and took a mutual risk,” according to Dr. Tate C. Page, chairman of Western’s Department of Education. He and other officials felt it would be easier for a private institution to set up such a cooperative school program that it would be for a state institution. This agreement could be terminated at any time if both parties agreed or it could be redrawn at the end of the 30-year contract. In accordance with the present agreement, teachers were comparably qualified to critic teachers and were selected upon recommendations from the school principal. These teachers were paid $40 per student per term of supervision for student teachers. Berea delegates also learned that the Bowling Green school had been visited by several groups who were also interested in the concept. Otto Mattei, Chairman of the Bowling Green Citizen’s Advisory Committee and others were in Berea on March 10, 1964, at the Berea City School Cafeteria to meet with all interested citizens and stakes holders. This meeting was sponsored by the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, Berea Board of Education, the Knapp Hall and City Schools PTA organizations.
