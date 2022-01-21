School Board votes to name new middle school in honor of Caudill
Plans for the newest Madison County middle school had not yet gained approval. However, it did have a name. At last Thursday’s meeting (January 11, 2008), the Board of Education voted unanimously to name the school in horror of B. Michael Caudill, former superintendent of Madison County Schools. Caudill passed away December 21, 2007, after a long battle with cancer. “Caudill was all about middle schools. He started there as a teacher. That’s where he was a principal and his heart was always middle school,” said Board Member Dr. Doug Whitlock. Whitlock made the motion to name the new middle school in Caudill’s honor. He also said he wanted the family’s blessing on the exact name for the building. The board would hear form architect Tony Thomas of Clotfelter-Samokar at the February board meeting and was hopeful construction would begin in the spring of 2008 and the facility would be open to students in the fall of 2009.
New Rain Barrel Festival to drive home the importance of water use
A Berea organization was planning a community event to emphasize the importance of wise water use. Sustainable Berea, an organization dedicated to community sustainability in an unsettled world, would host the Berea Rain Barrel Festival on April 28, 2008, to educate the community on its water supply system and to encourage the use of rain barrels, which serve as the focal point of the event. Rain barrels were painted by school groups, civic organizations, and individuals in the community. According to Cheyenne Olson of Sustainable Berea, as of press time in 2008, thirty-one barrels had been spoken for. The barrels were to be judged and prizes given for first, second and third places. At the end of the day, the top twenty barrels, as well as unpainted barrels were to be sold. Each barrel from the event came complete with screens on top, an overflow spout, and a spigot at the bottom.
delay library opening
A contract dispute between construction manager, Alliance Corporation and contractor E.C. Matthews would not delay the targeted March 5th completion of Berea’s new public library according to Madison County Public Library Head Librarian, Sue Hayes. Hayes said, “I don’t think this is a big problem. This is a small glitch that will be worked out. It will not affect the move in date.” The issue arose when the E.C. Matthews Company was originally contracted to evacuate approximately 632 cubic yards of rock from the front of the building site. Due to safety concerns regarding structural safety, the architectural plans had to be modified, reducing the size of the basement. As a result, less rock needed to be excavated. As a result, there was an approximate 30% price difference between the original contract and the revised contract.
Matthews contended that no proper allowance was made for that difference in the contract. At a recent meeting of the Library Board in Berea, Tom Matthews of the E.C. Matthews Company laid out his case. When federal or states are off by 15% to 20% plus or minus, the parties need to revisit the price.
He made the point that the adjustment from the situation that arose was huge. Alliance oversaw drawing up contracts with contractors. A representative from Alliance stated that they had attempted to resolve the issue prior to the meeting. Lacking a quorum to make decision on the issue, the Board went into executive session and voted to further discussions at another date when all absent members could be present and apprised of the situation.
Berea teachers get grant for trip
Students of Berea Community Middle and High schools would be taking a trip to the Kentucky Horse Park in the spring of 2008, on behalf of the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts. Teachers Michelle Robbins and Kim Clouse received one of seventeen Art-Infused Field Trip Grants funded by the Kentucky Department of Education, that equaled a combined $15,448. The Art-Infused Field Trip Grant program allowed teachers to apply their Art Academy field trip experience to the classroom, with the opportunity to provide hands-on experiences for their students, which encouraged students to explore and respond to a field trip through one or more art forms. Recipients of the 2007 grant, attended the art academies and submitted an art-based lesson plan. The application requirement included a field trip location, an appropriate lesson plan, a list of core content connections, and clearly defined student learning objectives.
Since 1983, the Kentucky Center had served as a major arts education resource for Kentucky’s students and teachers, fully utilizing its own facilities and creating innovated outreach programs to further its statewide mission
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.