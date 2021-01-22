Plans for construction of Interstate 75 in Madison County had progressed to the point where the acquisition of the right of way between Berea and Richmond would be started during the spring. The State Department of Highways said that the plans were in place to begin the development of the 25.6-mile stretch between Kentucky 52 at Richmond and U.S. 25 near Mt. Vernon. Four consulting engineers had contracts and these all called for completion of the stretch between April 16th and May 24th of 1964. The statement from the Frankfort office stated, “Right-of-way activity on the I-75 portion between Kentucky 52 (at Richmond) and Kentucky 21 at Berea will begin just as soon as the right-of-way plans are developed to a point where acquisition can begin, which will probably be this Spring.” At that time I-75 in Madison County was open northward from the interchange north of Richmond to the Athens-Boonesboro Road near Lexington. Contracts had been awarded for the construction of the Richmond By-pass and extension of I-75 from the then interchange of the By-pass interchange at Barnes Mill Road. Rights of way were being acquired for I-75 from Barnes Mill Road to Kentucky 52 near Richmond.
The Maternal Health League raised over $6,000 during a recent fund raising campaign. According to league president Dr. Louise Hutchins, this was much more than usual. At the time the league was buying contraceptives for 22 counties in Eastern Kentucky and public health nurses and physicians were prescribing them to those in need. According to Hutchins, nearly 700 women had been served and there would be more because not all records had come in yet. A nationwide campaign kick-off program for Planned Parenthood-World Population Organization began on January 22, 1964 in New York City. A total of $1,386,991 was raised in the advance campaign. Speakers at the two-day event included Ambassador John Galbraith and Senator Joseph Clark. Ambassador Adlai Stevenson presented the Lasker Award to Cass Canfield.
The Berea High School boosters recently met for a financial report as well as to begin planning additional fund raising activities in order to meet their goal of $2,100 for new band uniforms. Mrs. Marshall Platt, treasurer, reported the organization had a current balance of $390.75 and that all outstanding balances had been paid. Most of these funds had come from the sale of advertisements in the basketball program, sale of programs at the local games, sales of booster buttons as well whisk brooms donated to the organization by L. Lindbert. The balance also included revenues from a recent chili supper. The chili supper netted approximately $100 and was manned mainly by 7th and 8th graders who sold tickets to the event in advance. Special recognition went to Herbert Burke and Nancy Bowman who sold the most tickets to the event. Recognition also went to Mrs. Minnie Williamson, a cook at Berea High School, who prepared the chili for the first 200 people served. The band had acquired a new bass drum, cymbals and others necessities from last year’s sale of candy “turtles” and from the Booster booth at the Halloween Carnival. It was the hope of the band booster’s organization that the whole community will back the band and they urged everyone to be a band booster. With this in mind, the Boosters solicited the support of all local civic and service organizations.
Construction of the 24-room lodge at Natural Bridge State Park near Slade, Kentucky was well underway and was slated for completion in time for the 1964 opening season. The cost of the project, which included a lobby, lounge and a 200 person capacity dining room, was $639,400. Lane, White and Congleton of Lexington were the contractors in charge of the project. This building replaced the old Hemlock Lodge with makes a total of eight new lodges and room additions at two other Kentucky State Parks in the past two years. A new lodge was also under construction at Buckhorn Lake State Park near Hazard.
The Berea Forest Research Center announced the addition of new staff member, Dr. William Striffler. Dr. Striffler a water research specialist joined the strip mine area restoration project that was currently underway. Striffler’s role in the project was to better learn how utilization of better mining practices and forest restoration of forests would affect water runoff from stripped areas. He looked for ways to construct ponds safely as well as researching other ways to control water over the rough terrain of the Appalachian coalfields. Other concerns addressed through Striffler’s research were how strip mining could be executed with the least erosion, silting of streams, and the least change of quality of stream water. Striffler came to Berea from Cadillac, Michigan. There he had been studying stream bank forestation and other measures aimed at reducing erosion, silting and water impurities. His work at Cadillac was for the U.S. Forest Service’s Lake States Forest Experimentation Station in cooperation with the Department of Conservation. He belongs to the Society of American Foresters, Soil Conservation and he was a member of the Cadillac Rotary Club, Michigan and Northwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra. He was married to Marilyn Striffler and they had four children: David, Brian, Peter and Karen.
