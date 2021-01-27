A fire destroyed a barn on the Farris Botkin farm off of Wallacetown Road on Wednesday, January 22nd. The barn caught fire from a grass fire that encompassed an approximate 50-acre section of the farm. The barn was valued at $2,500. A nearby out building belonging to J.R. Tevis was also destroyed as a result of the grass fire. Paint Lick Volunteer Fire Department as well as the Blue Grass Army Depot responded to the incident. On Thursday, January 24th, Berea Fire Department responded three different times to U.S. 25 North. The first call, at 3:35 p.m. was for a grass fire that has spread from a trash fire behind the Sinclair service station. At 4 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m., fire crews were called to the Glenn Pennington residence in Meadowlark. The first was to extinguish a grass fire that has spread from burning trash. The fire reignited causing fire crews to have to return to the scene to extinguish the fire. The Blue Grass Army Depot Fire department responded to a grass fire at the farm of Lloyd Anglin on Haiti Road. The fire, which started about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27th caused damage to a barn and some fence posts but was quickly extinguished by fire crews.
For many years the citizens of Berea have had the privilege of hearing a wide variety of musical performances ranging from local amateur to highly skilled musicians. On Monday, February 10th, they were treated to an extra special treat when the Rotary Club presented Rubinoff and his Violin. Rubinoff was a graduate of the Royal Conservatory in Warsaw, Poland. He knew the famed George Gershwin and heard him perform his “Rhapsody in Blue” for the first time in 1924. Mr. Rubinoff worked with composter Richard Addinsel in preparing the “Warsaw Concerto” for the violin version. Mr. Rubinoff and his Stradivarius violin have enchanted audiences for years. Recently, at Chicago’s Grant Park he performed for a crowd of 225,000 spectators. Tickets for the Berea event where to go on sale soon.
Eastern Kentucky State College was offering adult education programs for the spring, 1964 semester. College President, Robert R. Martin announced that there would be a total of 56 classes offered for a combined total of 158 semester hours. These programs were designed for adult students who were looking to broaden their education without enrolling as a full-time student. Classes were held on Saturday mornings and in the evenings, allowing adults to attend classes in their leisure time. Registration for programs was held on Saturday, February 8th from 8 a.m. until noon in the Hiram Brock Auditorium. Tuition was $7 per semester hour for undergraduate and $8 a semester hour for graduate students. Courses were able to be taken with our without credit. Classes included for the spring semester included a variety of courses in art, business, education, English, geography, geology, health, history, home economics, industrial arts, library science, mathematics, music, physical education, political science, psychology and sociology.
Madison County farmers saved a collective $346,000 through sponsored programs offered by Farm Bureau last year according to James Deaton, eighth district field representative. Deaton spoke at a recent membership drive breakfast in Richmond. According to Deaton, Farm Bureau members saved $17,000 alone through the organization’s insurance programs. The membership drive was the kick off to a membership campaign in hopes of adding to the approximate 500 current Farm Bureau members. Deaton, who was an alumni of Berea College and Eastern Kentucky State College said that the voluntary, non-governmental organization helped farmers accomplish what “ they could not do themselves.” Harold Turpin, membership chairman outlined benefits of having a Farm Bureau membership. He mentioned the rural electrification and telephone systems, rural roads, reductions in truck licenses, the tobacco program, the gasoline tax refund, sales tax exemptions, an agriculture center, insurance services and farmer education. He strongly urged farmers to become Farm Bureau members. Approximately 20 members and guests attended the event including Berea Mayor C.C. Hensley.
Miss Barbara Gunkler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O. H. Gunkler of Berea, recently returned after a six-month stay in France. Her trip also included additional trips to England, Italy, Holland and Denmark. Since September, Miss Gunkler attended a course on French Civilization at the Sorbonne University in Paris. Miss Gunkler departed for France on June 28, 1963 as a part of a trip planned by Experiment in International Living. “I spent the first four weeks in Bordeaux in Mid-France, two weeks with a middle-class family and two weeks with a wealthy family,” Miss Gunkler said. “Both families were very hospitable and made my stay in Bordeaux a great experience. At the same time I got a valuable impression of French family life.” From Bordeaux, Miss Gunkler accompanied a group of 15 young Americans on a 14-day bicycle trip that ended at the French coast in Bretagne. “From here we went by train to Paris for a week’s sightseeing. The rest of the group soon returned to America, but I visited England and Italy and stayed a week in each country. A girl accompanied me from Massachusetts, Tay Thomas, who attends Cornell University and together we saw London, Florence, Pisa and Rome. Before starting the studying at Sorbonne University, I visited again my French parents in Bordeaux. At Sorbonne I attended the first semester’s lessons of course that included French language, culture, politics and history.” Said Miss Gunkler. Before leaving Europe, Miss Gunker visited Holland and Denmark. “I spent Christmas in Amsterdam and New Year’s in Copenhagen. I was in Copenhagen about a week but would have liked to have stayed much longer. Denmark is a wonderful country and the people have a certain amount of spirit and artistic sense. From Copenhagen, I made a short trip to Hamlet’s castle in Kronbourg, in Elsinore.” Miss Gunkler enrolled at Berea College and majored in French.
