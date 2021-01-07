Dr. Russell E. Teague, commissioner of the State Department of Health announced that there were no reported deaths as result polio in the state of Kentucky during the entire year of 1963. “This has never happened before, as far as we know. At least it hasn’t happened since 1916, when the State began keeping records of polio cases,” added Dr. Teague. No Kentucky deaths had resulted from polio during the previous two years. This compares to an average of 26 fatalities per year during the period ranging from 1951-1960. The record polio year for the state was in 1952, when 1,762 cases were reported, 924 of these were paralytic. The death total for that year was 129, which was also a record. The state’s last laboratory proven case of polio was reported on October 1, 1962. Health officials attributed the decline of polio to the Salk and Sabin vaccines. The Sabin variety, an oral vaccination was the most widely used vaccine during the time period. Mass immunization campaigns were carried out in all of Kentucky’s 120 counties in 1962-1963.
The Berea Citizens Advisory Committee on Education reported that questions were continuing to be raised throughout the community about the progress of the proposed merger of the Berea City and Berea College elementary and secondary schools. At a meeting the committee indicated that the Berea College Board of Trustees was proceeding with its study of the plan proposed by the Berea Board of Education. At the time no details of the plan had been released but the committee was advised that the board of trustees was looking at some related problems and anticipated having a report ready for the April board meeting. A consideration that was at the forefront of people’s minds was the desire and ability of the Berea community to support a high quality school system.
It was announced that the proposal to consolidate the Blue Grass Army Depot and the Lexington Army Depot originally scheduled to begin January 1, 1964, was being delayed until August 1, 1964. Colonel C.A. Cozart, commander of the local depot learned of the postponement last week from the headquarters of Supply and Maintenance Command in Washington, D.C. The Department of the Army announced the consolidation of the two installations on December 12, 1963 as an economic measure. No forced reductions of staff were anticipated as a part of the merger. In addition, no adverse economic effects were anticipated to be experienced neither by the employees of either installation nor by the surrounding communities. The consolidated depot will retain the same basic missions previously assigned.
The Berea College Chapel Choir recently returned from a successful four-day trip to Ohio. The choir, under the direction of Rolf Hovey, made its first stop in Cincinnati at Aiken High School, where they gave two performances. The next stop for the choir was in West Carrollton, Ohio, where they gave an afternoon concert at the Memorial Methodist Church. From there the choir traveled to Cedarville for a program at the local high school. The series ended with a return to Kentucky and a performance in Lexington at the Second Presbyterian Church.
As one of its acts of its new term, the new Berea City Council voted 6 to 2 to restore parking meters to the former rates of 1 cent for 12 minutes, 5 cents for one hour and 10 cents for 2 hours. The Police Department was instructed to converts the meters back to the old rates as soon as possible. The council action left the “gold meter” rates of 25 cents for a then hour period unchanged. The new council, with only two hold over members received the oath of office from City Attorney Guy K. Duerson. In the November election voters chose five members from the Peoples Ticket: Earl Hamilton, E. E. Gabbard, Donald Pennington, John Van Winkle and Frank Farmer and three winners from the Citizens Ticket: Bert Baker, Mrs. Betty Hays and Bentley Cummings to serve as Councilmen. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Hensley congratulated the members for accepting an office with the purpose of making Berea a better place to live. “Your 2-year terms won’t be easy. There’ll be a lot of aggravating and time-consuming problems placed before. You wont be able to satisfy all who voted for you – or voted against you. There as had been a lot of rumors that because a split council was elected, there will be a lot of conflicts. I don’t believe that. Of course we will disagree. That’s natural. But we’ll be governed by the majority as we are in the state and nation. We’ll have two good years ahead of us,” stated Hensley. The meeting was adjourned shortly after 9 p.m. so members could get home to watch the Kentucky-Vanderbilt basketball game.
Compiled by Libby Horn
