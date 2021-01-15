Madison County Schools Superintendent H. D. House reported there were approximately 210 more students enrolled during the 1963-64 school year than there was the previous year. Current enrollment at the eight schools during this period was 4,434. Madison Central High School had 1,022 students. Enrollment at the seven elementary schools were: Kit Carson, 385; Silver Creek, 540; Kingston, 606; Daniel Boone, 520; Waco, 443; White Hall, 342 and Kirksville, 576.
Electricity was interrupted to a section of East Berea for approximately two hours on Saturday, January 12, when a utility pole was damaged at the corner of Prospect and Forest Streets. The damage was a result of an out of control car driven by Billy R. Johnson. According to Berea Patrolman Donald Tudor, Johnson’s car went out of control striking another car before hitting the pole. A passenger, Donald Pigg of Berea was treated at Berea College for a head injury.
The Berea Board of Education formed an advisory committee related to physical education as well as the athletics program was authorized at the board meeting last week. This committee would assist the board in determining the physical education program at the school and would be able to recommend actions to be taken by the board futuristically. Board member W. R. Isaacs was chosen to represent the board on the committee. Other members represented the school faculty, the Boosters Club and the PTA. The recommendation to establish the committee was made by Guy Duerson, who stated that others schools were using this type of organization. Mrs. John Chrisman stressed the need for a physical fitness program and as well as an increase in physical education activities for girls.
Berea College was awarded a $5,000 grant by the E. I. DuPont Company of Wilmington, Delaware. This grant was one of 168 grants totaling $1,800,000 awarded by DuPont during 1964. Berea received the grant to improve excellence in teaching. Half of the grant was used for chemistry teaching and the remainder was used to improve the education of scientists and engineers.
Anyone who attended the Jean Ritchie concert at Berea College on January 7th will never forget the natural, unaffected style of folk singing she brought. The audience was moved by her simple, clear, pure voice and instinctive sense of rhythm. Jean Ritchie was born and raised in Viper, Kentucky. She was the youngest in her family of 14. Historically, James Ritchie became one of the first families tot establish themselves the Viper area of the Appalachian region in 1768. Throughout hard times, the Ritchie family would entertain themselves with ballads handed down from their British Isles ancestors. A change began to take place during Jean’s generation. She recalls the first radio, the first movie house and the first television. Her older sisters remember when the first railroad pushed its way through the mountains and the first load of coal was taken from the new mines. Jean went on to graduate from Viper High School and from Cumberland Junior College in Williamsburg, Kentucky. She went on to study social work at University of Kentucky, graduating with high honors. After graduation, Jean went to New York to gain practical experience at the Henry Street Settlement. With her dulcimer, she taught family songs and games to the children of New York’s Lower East Side. In addition to teaching the children her songs, she also took it upon herself to learn their songs and games as well. Soon her friends were asking her to sing at parties as well as at the school. She was introduced to Alan Lomax through a friend at the Settlement. He recorded her songs for his collection and for the Library of Congress Folk Songs Archives. Soon after Jean was asked by Oxford Library to write the history of her family. Her book Singing Family of the Cumberland’s was the resulting work and was published in 1955. In 1962, Jean won a Fulbright Scholarship, which allowed her to travel to the British Isles in order to trace the history of her families songs. She also made several appearances while she was there. In 1953, Jean attended the International Conference of Folk Music in Biarritz-Pamplona as the sole representative of the United States. During her life, Jean Ritchie made numerous appearances on major television and radio networks. Many folk-song collectors visited the Ritchie Family over the years and notated their tunes and lyrics in books that have come to be known as “The Singing Ritchies” because of their knowledge and love of the olds songs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.