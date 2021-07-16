Berea’s four-legged CEO’s keep businesses running
For some Berea Businesses, the owner’s name on the business license is merely a formality. The real CEO is the one with four legs. Tux, the City Kitty is the most famous of the lot. A former stray turned unofficial Mayor of Berea, the black and white cat graciously greeted visitors to the city at the Welcome Center in Old Town. Reba, another greeter, once an abused and abandoned cocker spaniel, was given a second change by city employee Martha Ann Davidson. Reba returned the favor by pulling her through cancer treatments. CeCe the cat was discovered in the engine compartment of a customer’s car while in for servicing at Britton’s Chevrolet. She “snooprovized” operations from that point forward. If you opened the door at Office away on West Jefferson Street, Bobbie, a then year-old tabby cat with big orange eyes and a naturally bobbed tail, would have greeted you. “She rules the roost,” said Jimmy Garland, owner of the business. Like garland, she was in the office every weekday, helping with computer work by lying by the mouse pad and guiding Garland’s hand on the mouse with her paws around his wrist. Squeaky, a brown tabby, adopted by Allen’s Flowers, was discovered outside of the shop.
Squeaky was eventually lured inside for food. Jimmie Lou Jackson had an llasa apso puppy she co-parented with Martha Ann Davidson whose full name was Willie Nelson Jackson Davison. Willie’s name complements Davidson’s other dog, Reba, who was named after country star Reba McIntire. Willie enjoyed meeting and greeting customers. With melting brown eyes and a ready smile, Eddie, a brindle-coated greyhound mix, welcomes visitors every morning to watch is companion Michelle Weston work her magic with glass at her studio.
He was adopted from Petpro, an organization that rescues animals that are doomed to be put down at shelters. Buck, a Jack Russell terrier, would set the example for patients at Hunter Purdy’s office at WaysMeet on Main Street. Kara Brunner’s gray tabby cat, Kodak was the boss according to the photographer. She was helpful with cranky or scared children. David and Maxine Keller were mourning the loss of their 12-year-old golden retriever, Bear, who had been with them since they opened their business. The loss was very difficult. On the evening of September 12, a month after Bear’s passing, Maxine was driving home through a bank parking lot where they had walked Bear so many times before. There, sitting on the pavement was a dog – a golden retriever. Maxine stopped and took a closer look. The dog had no problem with leaping into the truck as if to say, “Here I am!” After a search for owners was unsuccessful, the Keller’s decided to keep Simon who welcomed customers at their shop.
And then there’s Boone…big Boone
You may have seen him walking the streets of down town in the evening or you may have seen him or at the Independence Day Celebration. Perhaps you’ve seen him visiting with residents at a local health care facility. Regardless of where you may have seen him, few people are strangers to Boone. Boone, a 162-pound Newfoundland, has had his size compared to bears and cattle. Despite his size, he is a gentle giant and quite the attention getter. “The attention he gets is incredible,” said Cain. Boone was much more than a local celebrity, he also volunteered at Berea Health Care Center. He visited the facility every Monday, brightening the day of the residents. “They love Boone,” said activities coordinator Donna Anderson. “He is so big you’d think he would scare people, but he’s on their level and the residents don’t have to stoop or bend to cuddle him.”
Quilts of all kinds to adorn Berea ridge as part of extravaganza
Berea’s first quilt extravaganza adorned the Berea ridge with batches of patches, intricate patters, bright colors of what has become an American staple – the quilt.
The idea of the extravaganza came from the city’s event committee. According to committee member, Gwen Childs, the Berea Arts Council was approached by the Quilt Artists of Kentucky, which inquired about the possibility of a quilt exhibit at ArtSpace. The idea made its way through the events committee and became reality. “Berea has such a strong quilting heritage,” Childs said, “The committee looked at what times of the year were quiet and berea, when there’s not much going on, and decided on the dates for the events.” The event kicked off July 18th with an exhibit at ArtSpace of quilts by the Quilt Artists of Kentucky. Many types of quilts were on display, including challenge quilts, which gave multiple quilters the same pieces fo fabric to work with, resulting in a variety of designs.
