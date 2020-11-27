World famous wood turner, Rude Osolnick passed away at his home on November 11. Osolnick was widely known as one of the finest wood turners in the world. His workshops and seminars were in high demand around the world. Pieces turned by Osolnick have been presented to the Queen of England as a gift from the United States and Joan Mondale had chosen several of his pieces for display at the White House’s Celebration of Christmas. His bowls and signature candle sticks are collector’s items and can be found in permanent collections at museums such as the Smithsonian in Washington, DC; the Boston Museum of Fine Arts and Atlanta’s High Museum, to name a few. In 1992, Osolnick was presented with the Milner Award, the Kentucky Governor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement by Brereton Jones. Rude Osolnick was 86 years old.
After months of construction, dust, headaches and the inconvenience of closed streets, the installation of 44 new streetlights along North Broadway in Old Town was finally completed. Berea City Administrator, Randy Stone, stated that the placement of the lamppost style lights had made a big difference. The total cost of the lighting project was $52,000. In addition to aesthetic improvements, the addition of the lighting added a greater level of security for business owners and residents. “Anytime you increase lighting, you increase security,” said Stone. Adding to his comments that the response from the Old Town merchants had been positive. Belle Jackson, Berea Tourism Director, commented that Old Town had developed into a showplace for the community, a “wonderful compliment to the beauty of College Square.
Students as Shannon Johnson Elementary took time to honor and brighten the spirits of fellow student, 8-year-old Roger Rose, who suffered a stroke after Pee Wee Football practice on November 8th. Rose, who was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, was making slow improvements at the time. Rose’s teacher, Melissa Gilliam kept in contact with Rose’s family daily in order to update the Shannon Johnson faculty and staff. Shannon Johnson Elementary School Principal, Penny Begley, declared Friday, November 16th as Roger Rose Day. Students wore red ribbons and Guidance Counselor Lee Browder made a video tape of every class singing songs and sending get well wishes that was sent to Rose. In addition the school collected over $600 to send to Rose’s family to help with their expenses during their stay in Cincinnati.
Rumors surrounded the fate of Berea Hospital as the Board of Directors began taking bids to sell the hospital’s 105 long-term care beds. The vote to sell the beds was made because of reimbursement issues with Medicare. Also, fueling the rumor of closing was the layoffs of 6 employees. Hospital CEO David Burgio said that the layoffs were not related to the downsizing but were, rather, related to a decline in hospital use. He also added that these were viewed as temporary layoffs. He stated that the long-term care unit only accounted for $6 million of the $38 million dollar total budget. According to Burgio, rumors that the hospital were untrue at that time.
Berea native, Sarah Gilliam-Kincaid was appearing in a production of Anton Chekov’s work Three Sisters, being presented by Centre College’s drama department. Gilliam-Kincaid was playing the role of Olga, the oldest sister of the family at the center of the story. Sarah is a graduate of Berea Community School and is the daughter of Carol Gilliam and Harry Rice of Berea and Charlotte Kincaid of Gulfport, Florida.
Madison County Habitat for Humanity raised $28,375, in its “Field Of Dreams” campaign on November 18th. According to Habitat Director, Guy Patrick, that would be enough to purchase 5 lots for their work. The theme “Field of Dreams” was taken from the Habitat project to build 24 homes on 8 acres of land located on Scaffold Cane Road near Bratcher Lane. According to Patrick, the project was slated to take 3 to 6 years to complete. The Farris Foundation purchased the entire piece of property with the intention of selling it to Habitat for Humanity one lot at a time. They will sell it back to us and sponsor the first house,” said David Grandgeorge, who serves as Habitat for Humanity’s Resource Developer for the project. He went on to say that $28,374 was probably just the beginning of support for the project. Habitat for Humanity had been serving low-income family for approximately 10 years prior to this project by giving these families a chance to own safe, affordable houses. Habitat for Humanity doesn’t just give away houses—it gives families a chance to earn them. Each recipient family must work to earn “sweat equity” in their new home.
