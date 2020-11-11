There were some shake-ups in the Berea City Council election held on November 4, 2008. 4 incumbents were re-elected to the Council while 4 were voted out. Returning for another term were Greg Lakes (with the highest number of votes), Virgil Burnside, Vi Farmer, and Glenn Jennings. There were four new faces elected to the council. Billy Wagers, Troy VanWinkle, Jerry Little and Ronnie Terrill each won their right to serve for their first term. There was a high voter turnout in Berea precincts with some voters waiting nearly an hour to cast their vote.
In the Presidential race, Republican John McCain easily carried Madison County with 19,694 votes compared to President-elect Barack Obama’s 12,392 votes. Republican Mitch McConnell defeated Democratic challenger Bruce Lunsford by roughly 2,500 votes. 36th District State Representative Lonnie Napier easily defeated opponent J.R. Brunson. In all 1,330 Madison County voters pulled a straight Republican Party option while 1,223 voters pulled a straight Democratic Party option.
The Berea Tourism Commission received three (3) 1st Place awards and two (2) 2nd place awards for its division in the 2008 Kentucky Tourism Industry Annual Conference Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism Marketing Competition. The Berea Tourism Commission received 1st place recognition in each of the three following categories: Visitor’s Guide/other Booklet; Group Travel or Meeting Planner; and Marketing Campaign. The two 2nd place recognitions were in the categories of Television Advertising and Website. A panel of out-of-state experts judged the 214 entries from across the state to determine the 2008 winners. The Traverse Awards for Excellence in Tourism is open to Kentucky Tourism Marketing such as Kentucky Hotel and Lodging Association members who market a tourism product or service. All entries were required to have been published or distributed within the previous year. Each entry was judged for creativity, design and reach.
In honor of Veteran’s Day the Daniel Boone National Forest waived recreation fees at several attractions for Veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. On November 11th the Daniel Boone National Forest proudly recognized Veteran’s, active duty members along with their families with the waiving of fees for camping and boating ramps in several counties, including Rowan, Powell, Menifee, Wolfe, Rockcastle, Laurel and Whitley Counties. Jerome Perez, Forest Supervisor, said, “In appreciation of their great service to our country, we are providing them free recreation opportunities on National Forest lands to enjoy with their families.”
Berea Folk Dancers welcomed caller Peter Rogers of Frankfort for their November 8th potluck dinner and dance. Rogers, a graduate of Berea College and a former Country Dancer was well know to dancers in this area as an experienced and energetic caller. He is also known for his compilation of dance instruction sources. Musicians for the evening’s event were Atossa Kramer and Al White. The event was held in the Activities Room of the Alumni Building of Berea College. There was a $5 charge for adults. Students were free.
The University of Kentucky Non-Profit Leadership Initiative presented the Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED) with the 2008 Fifth/Third Bank Innovative Non-Profit Award. The award was presented at the Non-Profit Leadership Forum that was held on October 16, 2008. MACED won the award for its “Common Cents Financial Initiative.” This program was selected because of its innovative approach to meeting the needs of lower income working families. Through this program MACED was able to increase the financial security of lower income consumers and help them break the cycle of debt by offering access to much needed funds at a reasonable rate as well as a savings account linked to the loan, financial counseling and education. MACED’s program was the first in the state of Kentucky and quite possibly the only one of its kind in the country to work with employers to offer employees an affordable alternative to payday loans. Since the launch of the Common Cents Initiative in 2007, the Association has partnered with 10 businesses to help 212 individuals by providing unsecured emergency credit representing $33,000 in accumulated savings. The Innovative Non-Profit Leadership Initiative in partnership with Fifth/Third Bank was intended to recognize a non-profit organization implementing non-traditional programs or methods that effectively and efficiently met community needs. The selected organization was required to demonstrate creativity and vision in finding solutions to addressing community issues. MACED’s purpose was to work to improve the quality of life in Kentucky and Central Appalachia by creating economic opportunities, strengthening democracy and supporting sustainable use of natural resources.
On November 11, 2008, Dr. Jacqueline Burnside, Chair of Sociology at Berea College presented a reading, slide show and discussion related to her first book, “Berea and Madison County: Black Americans Series.” The event was held at the Berea Branch of the Madison County Public Library and was free to the public. Dr. Burnside’s work was a part of her doctoral dissertation from Yale that dealt with Berea College’s role as an interracial education institution during the 19th century. It used photographs to document and comment on the religious principle of the kinship of all people, especially between whites and blacks in the former slave holding state after the Civil War. Besides teaching, Dr. Burnside was also the director of the Historic Black Berea Project, which is a collaboration between whites and black s from Berea and Berea College for the purpose creating a touring map, audio recordings and websites that highlight black settlers and their contribution to our area.
— Libby Horn
