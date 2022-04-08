April 6, 1922
Burglar gets loot
About $250 worth of goods were taken from the store of Cox and March in Richmond early Saturday morning. Passage was gained by tearing off a screen, breaking a pane of glass and opening the window. About $250 worth of guns, manicure sets, knives and cheap watches were taken. Blood hounds were procured from Lexington, which struck a trail that led to the old barrel factory, where dogs lost the trail. Later a man who have his name as William Coldiron was arrested on the charge. He plead not guilty. His trial was set for Friday, April 7.
April 4, 1946
Plans for theater ready
Plans for enlarging and remodeling the Berea Theater were completed and had received approval by the State Engineers and Fire Marshalls. The new structure will be modern in every detail: new spring cushion seats with clear vision engineering, new ventilating system with temperature to control, new lighting system with more functional safety devices. The heating system was the new radiant heat type which would insure perfect comfort. The building was to be constructed of steel and concrete, making it as fire resistant as present-day engineering made possible. There would also be new acoustical treatment with new sound horns and enlarged screen. The present-day balcony was to be demolished and replaced by a new and larger one that would afford the same sound and vision as the first floor. The new seating capacity would accommodate approximately 600 people. Construction was to begin as soon as materials became available.
April 6, 1972
Extended Care Unit filled up
The census at the Extended Care Facility at Berea Hospital reached 26 this week, an all-time high. The facility, which opened in 1970, was built to accommodate 37 beds in private and semi-private rooms. The Extended Care Facility has a twofold purpose. First the facility was to serve persons in a transitional period between hospital care and home or nursing home care. The second purpose was to care for patients coming directly from home to be self-pay residents. There was a large lounge which was equipped with a color television set which was used for a variety of social events. A full time social worker, in addition to other duties, coordinated these activities, which included birthday parties for patients, weekly religious services sponsored by local churches and parties to celebrate holidays.
