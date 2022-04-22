April 20, 1922
Bill White who had been fined for shining, at the February court, told officers Monday that Collins Long, a well know farmer near Whites Station had a still on his farm. The officers found the worm and places for two furnaces in a barn near Mr. Long’s home. Long declares that White planted the stills and led officers to them. Long gave bond examining trial.
Seven men and one woman were charged with moonshining when Chief of Police and deputy sheriff G.W. Baker made a raid in the Happy Top country Saturday and destroyed five stills and a quantity of beer and whisky.
April 18. 1946
The Berea Lion’s Club had its charter night program at Boone Tavern with Dr. W. J. Moore, Dean of Eastern State Teacher’s College as its principal speaker. The Lion’s Club was organized several weeks ago and was sponsored by the Richmond Lion’s Club. Mr. N.S. Hurst was the first president; Gilbert Jennings became 1st vice president; Dan Lingenfelter was 2n vice president; Albert P Smith was 3rd vice president; E. Lester Britton was secretary/treasurer; Harold Davidson, lion tamer and Marion L. Thomas, tail twister. The Berea Lion’s Club directors were Robert J. Abney; Bernard Davidson; Dempsey Hart, and Harry Stivers. Charter members were Robert Abney, Colby Y. Buckley, Lester Britton, Otto Bowling, Bernard Davidson, Harold Davidson, Jack Engle, Dempsey Hart, Chester R. Herren, Nelson S. Hurt, William R. Issacs, Gilbert Jennings, Dan Lengfellner, Louis C Logsdon, Homer E. Miller, Glyndon Miracle, Hollis Sheats, Albert P. Smith, Harry L. Stivers, Marion L. Thomas, and Ralph Wagers. New members were William Botkin, Reuben Purkey, Harold Ray and Abbie Scruggs. At the first meeting, Roy W. Dickerson, presented the charter which was accepted by club president N.S. Hurst. In commenting on the new organization, the president of the Kiwanis Club said that “there is room for two good service clubs in a fast-growing progressive community like Berea and he lives of all of us in this little town should be richer, pleasanter and more satisfying because of the presence of the two clubs. The Berea Kiwanis Club pledges its cooperation in building Berea with the Lions Club.”
April 20, 1972
The Red Lick Creek valley suffered one of the worst flash floods in recent history during the heavy rains that occurred last week. Roy Deaton, chairman of the Red Lick Conservancy District, said that the water was higher than he could remember, and he had been a resident of the valley for more than 25 years. Roy had constructed a dike across his land in an effort to protect some valuable bottom land. The water rose of the dike for the first time since it was constructed over 10 years prior. Damage to fences and water gaps were extensive as the flood waters made a clean sweep from the upper end of Owsley Fork to Station Camp Creek in Estill County. Lloyd Stewart, Jr. said that one section of fence, including six posts test in concrete, were completely leveled by the flood waters. This is the type of damage that is hard to estimate and seldom appears in published reports. However new fencing materials and the time and labor involved in repairs can result in large expense for each farmer who sustained damage. It is damage such as this that instigated the formation of the Red Lick Creek Conservancy District some 6 to 7 years prior. AS of this date a plan for land treatment and flood control had been made and approved by the district board of directors. According to the latest report, the plan was in the hands of the House of Representatives Agricultural Appropriations Committee after being approved by the Senate Committee. If approval is given by Congress, the District would be in a position for negotiations for construction of the flood water retarding structures that were planned as a part of the project.
April 24, 1997
Ron Marchbanks, ALCAN’s acting plant manager in Berea and Patrick Carpenter, Public Relations manager from Ohio, presented a check for $20,000 to Salvation Army Lieutenant Robert Kreft to be used for flood relief in the Ohio Valley area. Although Madison County and surrounding areas were not hit hard by the flooding, other areas of Kentucky were not so fortunate. Kreft voiced his gratitude to those present at the presentation at the Alcan Recycling plan in Berea. The generous donation was provided by individual contributions of ALCAN employees throughout the United States and Canada. The ALCAN corporation matched donations dollar for dollar. Accepting the check on behalf of the Salvation Army, Kreft said that ALCAN “had set an example for other big businesses to respond to such disasters and to other community needs as a good neighbor.” He praised ALCAN for their support. Kreft said that the monies would be used to provide food, clothing, shelter, furniture, and other needs for flood victims.
