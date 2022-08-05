August 3, 2022
The Fair
The Berea Fair opened August 2, 2022, a little more quietly than had been expected. The people came in slowly and the look of discouragement on the faces of the “palmist” was almost enough to kindle sympathy. Before the day was over, however, the most hopeless had been reassured and that morning one older gentleman who had lived in Madison County for years said, “This is the best fair that I have ever seen at Berea.” The weather had been ideal and all morning the roads were lined with people in every variety of conveyance headed for the fair. The horse rings on the first day were excellent. The walking ring had 113 entries and after a long consultation between the judges, the blue ribbon was awarded to Jim Potts of Richmond. The better baby contest was perhaps the most interesting of the day. The award for the nearest normal weight and measure went to Mr. and Mrs. Fleming Griffith’s baby. William C. Lakes’ baby took the prize for being the best dressed for summer. Those who took prizes in the poster contest conducted by the Women’s Club were Mary Gay, first; Alice Lee Dix, second; Nora Coyle, third. The officers of the Berea Fair deserved much credit for the good work they had done, and it was hoped that by the next fair season, the Berea Fair grounds would be equipped with more suitable buildings for the women’s displays and a grandstand large enough to accommodate attendees.
August 7, 1947
4-H Camp Held
Approximately 300 4-H Club members representing the counties of Harlan, Bell, Knox, Laurel, Whitley, Clay, Jackson, Rockcastle, Southern Madison, and McCreary attended camp at Levi Jackson State Park in London for the club camp. Mrs. Helen W. Blanton and Mr. Earl Kilbourne, leaders in Southern Madison and Rockcastle counties said that the camp sent their full quota of thirty-five members and four leaders. Each camper was responsible for supplying their own bedding, cup, fork, spoon and lived in true camper’s style sleeping on straw ticks in the old CCC barracks and cabins that were part of the park’s equipment. Mrs. Wilma House, Agent of Laurel County was responsible for meals that were prepared by fulltime workers. These meals were served cafeteria style enabling participants to take advantage of the picnic groves. Club members were expected to bring most of the food as a way of paying in part for their general expenses. Members, leaders, and agents were assigned to one of four groups named for the four H’s, Head, Heart, Hand, and Health. At the conclusion of camp, medals and ribbons were awarded based on points gained in line-up, conduct, promptness, cleanliness, and program planning. The theme of the 1922 camp was “I Dare You,” which was taken from MR. William H. Danforth’s book by the same title. One of the classes that was offered was also entitled, “I Dare You,” and dealt with challenges facing youth of that time. Specific times were set aside each morning and afternoon for classes and special instruction. Topics for these were discussions of dairy cattle; instruction in making foot scrapers and stenciling letters for the boys, picture framing, personal grooming and handicraft for the girls and daily classes in recreational games for everyone. One boy and one girl from each county who had had four or more years in club work were able to attend a special class in leadership. The club song leaders from each county had a class of their own to learn new songs. In addition to the daily routine, there was a movie, stunt night, a different inspirational speaker each day, and Thursday night was devoted to a very impressive candle lighting ceremony which was open to visitors. Mr. Boyd E. Wheeler, Field agent in 4-H Club work was in charge of the camp and was assisted by extension workers from the counties in attendance.
August 2, 1979
Chapel ghost
When Berea College coed Janet Russell moved into her room at Phelps Stokes Chapel, she was not sure how Opal, the legendary ghost who haunts the building would react to another woman in her “house.” However, Janet and Opal got along well together, probably because they never met. Russell, a McMinnville, Tennessee native, had been the monitor at Phelps Stokes. Her job entailed the maintenance and security of the 1,600-seat center where campus movies, plays, convocations, and other college programs are held. As monitor, she supervised the five male janitors who kept the 15,737 square foot structure clean. “Sometimes it’s hard being a woman,” she said. She believed that her “woman’s touch” improved the appearance of the building. When Miss Russell started work at the monitor, she found that the janitors tended to only sweep the middle of the floor, neglecting dusty corners. “I understood that, thought. Some men aren’t accustomed to doing much housework.” When the original chapel burned in 1902, Miss Olivia Phelps Stokes of New York offered to pay for the new building with the provision that it be built with student labor and that her name as donor not be divulged until after her death. These stipulations were met, and Berea students cut the trees and made the bricks that were used to construct the building. In her position in Berea’s student labor program, Miss Russell was responsible for the care of one of the most historic buildings on campus. After two years of living in the large campus center, she did not regret her decision to move out of her dormitory. “Living in Phelps Stokes has its advantages.” She was often asked to meet campus visitors when the designated host was not available. She had the opportunity to meet with country star Grandpa Jones and psychiatrist Cornelia Wilbur. Meeting with tourists and returning alumni were almost daily occurrences. As for all those ghost stories, Janet had not seen any evidence to support them. Still, several legends claim that “Opal” inhabits Phelps Stokes. “Somebody told me Opal was a girl who was in the original building with her boyfriend who was the monitor. When that building caught on fire, Opal chose to stay and let him escape rather than risking a scandal about her reputation. Then when Phelps Stokes was built, she moved in.” Another story said that the original Opal hanged herself in the bell tower. “I’ve even heard that the ghost is a spirit of a student who was shot on campus,” Miss Russell said. “But I don’t listen to those stories. Especially at night.”
