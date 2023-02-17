February 14, 1924
Mammoth Still Found
A party of deputies, consisting of Ben Davis, T.J. Robertson, S.M. and W.P. Kindred and S. Kelly found at the foot of Brushy Knob a 1 ½ inch copper worm, 200 gallons of mash (ready to run), bottles, jugs, barrels, and kettle ready at any time for running. It was thought that word was given to the party/parties who had been operating the still, but tracks made during muddy weather were found which led from the still for quite a distance. No arrests had been made at that time.
February 12, 1948
City Council holds meeting
At the regular monthly meeting of the Berea City Council held February 6th, several important items of business were transacted. Items included a request that the rates on pool tables be lowered, and that the old city park be rented for use as a baseball diamond. Mr. Joe Harrison, Mr. Leon Isaacs, and Mr. Cotton Issacs met with the City Council and asked the rates on pool tables be lowered. The request was referred to the Law-and-Order Committee. Mr. Irish, Mr. McCray and others met with the council for the purpose of renting the old city park near the disposal plant for the purpose of a baseball diamond. The request was referred to Mr. Shearard, City Attorney, Mr. Dick and Mr. Young. An application for a position as truck driver and general utility man was read from Albert Johnson. The application was accepted, and the salary was set at $!40 per month which was prorated as follows: $75 to the sewer plant and $65 to the city. Mr. Brockman, night patrolman, presented his $1,000 bond which was accepted on motion by Mr. Edwards and Seconded by Mr. Churchill and passed by unanimous vote. Mr. Isaacs, tax collector, presented his $2,000 bond which was accepted on motion by Mr. Dick. Mr. L.M. Isaacs was named superintendent of streets and sewer plant, his position was to be at the will of the Council. A telegram was received by Mayor John L, Gay to the effect that the public hearing regarding an increase in telephone rates was postponed until March 22, 1948, at the office of the Public Service Commission in Frankfort. Mr. D.C. Churchill was absent from the January meeting and was duly sworn into the office of Councilman by Mr. Shearard, the City Attorney.
February 15, 1979
Burgeoning Madison Central
Some 400 to 450 Berea area youth attended Madison Central High School. The principal, J.B. Moore and at least 6 of the teachers lived in and around Berea. Madison Central was built in 1939 on an 8-acre site at the northern edge of Richmond. The cost of $130,000 was borne in part by the U.S. Government under a grant from the Public Works Administration. In contrast, Berea Community School, which was designed with open spaces and few enclosed rooms, Madison Central was and still is a conventional building with three floors and a series of closed classrooms arranged along corridors. There are 63 classroom teachers and two librarians. Central High School began modestly in 1939 with 177 students, incorporating enrollments from the small high schools at Newby, White Hall, Red House, Miller and Union City. In 1955, high school students from the small high schools at Waco, Kirksville, and Kingston were brought to the new school and the name was changed to Madison Central High School. Meanwhile in 1952, the County Board of Education acquired for the Central campus 30 acres upon which the school was built. In 1965, an addition to the first building was constructed, giving the school 42 classrooms, library, industrial arts building and cafeteria. A greenhouse and nursery were added in 1969 and in the summer of 1970, a vocational school as well as a health building containing a gymnasium were added. The Madison County Board of Education had also announced in 1973, the intention of adding an additional eight classrooms within the next year. Besides a varied daytime schedule of classes, Madison Central also offered evening classes in Adult Basic Education, shorthand, typing and adult classes in horticulture for farmers.
February 12, 1997
Procedure set for disposal of Chestnut Street building
There was a legal standing legal process in place for the disposal of any Federal government building. First option of use remains with the Government Services Administration; next in line would be requests from the State Government; then Local Government agencies would be considered. Finally, if all government bodies declined need of use, the property would reach the open real estate market. Berea postmaster Howard Baker was quick to assure that careful concern was given to the preservation of the historic post office building. According to Baker, whomever acquires the property will have strict deed covenants. New occupants would be required to maintain the physical structure of the building. In addition, there would always be guaranteed public accessibility for the viewing of the incredible wall mural entitled Berea Commencement in the Old Days, by renowned depression muralist, Frank Long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.