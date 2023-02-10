February 7, 1923
Davidson Brothers and Company start new warehouse
The west end of Berea was again growing in a business way. After the destructive fire last month when the Welch block and the Fowler residence were consumed by fire, a group of businessmen have chosen to make an investment in the area. Chas Davidson and his brother Eldon, along with T.M. Sheats had organized a company with a capital stock of $50,000 and were to open a large warehouse in the Strachan building. The new business, Davidson Brothers and Company, would have its offices located in the same building. The business would be a wholesale business and would carry, groceries, feed, hardware, and notions. Three men would be employed to travel and sell goods to retailers. The business would be an up-to-date facility and complete in every department. According to indications from the time, it would be considered one of the best wholesale house businesses in this part of the state. Chas Davidson, who in previous years had been employed in the coal business as an operator and distributor. Eldon Davidson, had been in the merchandising business for the previous decade, would be in charge of the warehouse and office along with his brother Chas. The well-known T.M. Sheats had been the hustling representative of Mahan and Company and would work with the town trade as well as trade of the surrounding area.
February 5, 1948
College Guernsey’s to be classified for type Monday
The Guernsey cattle owned by Berea college would be classified for type on Monday, February 9th by M.G. Seath, official classifier for the American Guernsey Cattle Club. Classifying would begin at 9 a.m. and would take approximately 2 hours to complete. All cows in milk would require individual presentation for scoring by the judge. In the classification, the individual cow would be compared to the ideal type of the breed and would be classified on a scale of “Excellent, Very Good, Good Plus, Good, Fair, or Poor.” Animals classified as poor would be dropped from the registration process. Type and classification were used as a method of evaluating the appearance of purebred cattle and when considered with production records for milk and butterfat, would give a rather accurate idea of the appearance and ability of the animal. Prospective purchasers would in turn be able to obtain a more accurate appraisal of the type and ability of classified animals without actually seeing them.
February 8, 1973
More classrooms planned for Madison Central
Signs of growth dominated the Monday, February 6th meeting of the Madison County Board of Education as the board directed the Madison County Fiscal Court to advertise for bids on the sale of revenue bonds for a new middle school. They also charged Madison County Superintendent, Russel Roberts to confer with an architect about the addition of eight new classrooms at Madison Central High School. The board also passed a resolution to officially accept the addition of two rooms at White Hall school which were completed five weeks after the start of school in the fall of 1972. Bonds in the amount of $1,235,000 would be issued with the county acting for the school board, by and through the Fiscal Court. The board spent considerable time discussing the overcrowding situation at Madison Central and the need for the eight new classrooms. The Kentucky Department of Education ranked only the building of a new middle school ahead of the expansion for Madison Central in priority. When Central’s cafeteria was enlarged two years previous, the addition was so constructed to allow two additional stories to be built atop, adding as many as eight classrooms. Mr. J.B. Moore, principal at Madison Central, said that the cafeteria was being used three periods for two study halls each, driver’s education was being taught in a storage area of the health building, 11 teachers were “roaming” from classroom to classroom and 68 classes last year had more than 30 students – more than the state board recommendation for optimum teaching effectiveness.
February 12, 1997
BCS struck by vandals
Tires on six buses in the Berea Community School parking lot were cut with a knife sometime during the long snowing weekend when school was not in session. According to Berea Police, six tired on six different buses were cut in the incident that was reported on January 9th, the day school resumed. Berea Independent School Superintendent Cheryl Chedester said it would cost approximately $700 to replace the tires. “We had to get them fixed for the afternoon run, “Chedester said. “The transportation superintendednt worked in conjunction with the people who do the safety checks on the buses to get them repaired quickly.” Chedester said that the school system only had one spare bus available, and she commended the bus supervisor for getting the buses back on the road quickly. “I’m really pleased that no children have been injured as a result of the bus problems we’ve had recently.” Chedester said, referring to the tire damage and to a collision involving a bus two weeks previous. In what appeared to be a separate incident, Larry Centliver, a maintenance worker at Berea Community School, also reported a burglary at the school on February 9th. Police said Centliver showed police a skylight in the roof which had apparently been opened at some point during the weekend. Upon closer investigation, police said the latch appeared to have been pried open from the inside. Chedester said some of the ceiling tiles around the skylight were damaged due to the snow which had come in through the opening and melted. Nothing was reported missing from the school as a result of the incident. Both cases involving the school were under investigation.
