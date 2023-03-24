March 27, 1924
Union Church Reduces Debt
Thursday, March 2o, 1924, was a red-letter day in the history of Union Church. Its great debt had been reduced by at least $9,000, through subscription, pledges and cash given by members and friends. The first part of the meeting was devoted to an organ and harp recital and singing by the choir and quartet. Mr. Taylor played the organ and Miss Telford of Richmond performed on the harp. The entire program of music was a real feast for the large audience in attendance. At the close of the musical program, Mr. Taylor took charge of the pledge campaign. Approximately $8,000 was then subscribed, but since that time, other pledged had come in that made the total around $10,000. A social hour was then observed in the basement where refreshments were served.
March 25, 1948
325-pound cake made by bakery
News of an enormous cake weighing 325 pounds drew a steady stream of visitors to the College Bakery where it was being kept while awaiting transportation to Flatwoods Christian Church in Waco, who had prepared it. The cake was to be cut on Sunday, March 29th and was intended to stimulate interest and to raise money to build a Sunday School room addition onto the church. Admission and a piece of cake were to be had for the price of one penny for every year old a person was. The giant cake measured 6 feet 4 inches in length at the base and was 36 inches wide and 18 inches high. It was made from 363 pounds of ingredients donated by members of the church.
March 27, 1973
Hospital favored as new ambulance sub-station
The first meeting of the enlarged City-County Ambulance Board, including Berea, was held Thursday, March 22, 1973, at the Madison County Courthouse. Representing Berea were City Attorney Roger Oliver and Councilman Ervin Connelley. Mayor Hensley was unable to attend. The Berea sub-station would be located at Berea Hospital. Ambulance Service Director Robert Click reported but all calls would be directed to the Richmond headquarters, which would then dispatch the ambulance via radio. The Berea Hospital Board had agreed to provide a room on the ground floor of the hospital in which City-County Ambulance personnel could be housed, according to Click. When Berea members inquired as to the organizations by-laws of the board, they were told that meetings had been conducted quite informally in the past, as the six members of the smaller board had not felt the need for them. In view of the larger membership, Madison County Attorney Bill Robbins suggested that more formal organization might be adopted. Richmond Mayor, Wallace Maffett suggested that the County Judge Executive be appointed as chairperson and the Ambulance Service Director serve as secretary-treasurer. The group approved of this by vote. While the board was operated by order of the Fiscal Court, it was decided that by-laws would be designed by the three attorneys on the Board (Roger Oliver, Bill Robbins and Thomas Shumate). They were directed to get together and draw up by-laws. There was general discussion of needed equipment and a decision that the three attorneys would work with Mr. Click with drawing up specifications as well as the advertising of bids. As a part of budgetary discussions, Mr. Click said not a lot could be done until equipment costs and employee salaries were determined. Members of the board asked Mr. Click to leave the room. Then the remaining board members decided to increase his salary to compensate for the newly added responsibilities.
