March 23, 1922
The annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day was an affair of more than unusual significance in 1922. The new tri-colored flag of the free state was in evidence in the cities and in some exercises of the Gaelic language was used for programs and songs. Large processions occurred in some of the cities but there was comparatively little disturbance. Resistance to the Act of Agreement seemed to be growing less, although the supporters of the De-Valern and the Independent Ireland were organizing and conducting a campaign of speaking and education. In the meantime, the act had passed the Commons in England and was before the House of Lords, its reception was less cordial, and the Lords showed less desire to be considered as part of the government. They could not defeat the measure. However, if they had so desired, they could have delayed it.
March 20, 1947
The Middletown 4-H Cub under the direction of Superintendent Robert Blythe where hosts to members of the 4-H Club Council of Southern Madison County at the Middletown School House. It was the regularly scheduled meeting of the council. Preceding the program, the council held a brief business meeting where Mr. Arthur Baxter of Farristown was introduced. He had been recently elected as the new council member from his district and would serve as leader. Immediately following the business discussion, Mr. Robert Blythe, Superintendent of the Middletown School, took over the program and introduced officer of the Middletown 4-H Club. The program consisted of songs, cheers and essays on corn and a corn contest (a guessing game of guessing how many kernels were on an ear of corn. The final count was 791 kernels). Lois White and Dolores Miller were the closest guesses. They won a small amount of money and a subscription for one year to any magazine desired. The prize was donated by the Berea Citizen. Visitors to the meeting were surprised with refreshments, consisting of cocoa, sandwiches, and jelly cookies at the close of the meeting. Altogether the entertainment was one of the high spots in the life of the 4-H Council.
March 26, 1992
A Berea College custodian surrendered to Berea Police Chief Ray Brandenburg four hours after seizing Draper Hall on the Berea College campus. Apparently, the employee had an altercation with his girlfriend around 2 p.m. the day of the incident. He traveled to the college campus and was spotted carrying a handgun by Berea Police officers. When asked to drop the gun, he pointed the weapon at his chest and entered the Draper Building. The building was evacuated as police surrounded the area. The suspect then moved to the Danforth Dormitory during the evacuation and was unnoticed by police. However, because the area was surrounded the suspect had nowhere to go. Berea Police attempted several unsuccessful tactics to encourage the suspect to give themselves up. The suspect’s mother was transported to the scene where she encouraged the suspect to give up. The suspect did not respond to his mother’s request. Berea Police Department and the local S.W.A.T. team surround the Theater Building and began the negotiations process again. This time the suspect responded. Following a phone conversation with Chief Brandenburg, the suspect placed his weapon on the ground. A few minutes later he was taken into custody and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center facing charges of terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment, and 4th degree assault.
