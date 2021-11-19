Pharmaceutical history
The labels on the vintage pharmacopeia from a time past but still within memory, Elm bark, soluble peppermint, ipecac, quinine, and chloroform. Those bottles, as well as other old-time medicinal and pharmaceutical equipment were on display at Berea Drug. “We didn’t want to throw it away,” said Bill Wagers, who with partner Joe Chowning, owned Berea Drug. The partner “inherited” the collection when they bought the old McAfee drug store in 1969. Many of the vintage items, which dated back into the 1950’s, were found in the backroom of the store. “It evolved from there,” said Wagers. As years passed and other drug stores closed, Wagers and Chowning acquired the stock from stores such as Upton’s, Richardson’s, and Porter-More. While some of the items acquired were used for their own compounding, most of it was relegated to back stock as newer drugs became available. Eventually these items became a part of the growing collection, said Wagers, “of the things we find, or someone brings in or items that were recalled. The Berea Drug pharmaceutical collection provided a microcosmic view of the way illnesses were treated for over a generation. As Bill Wagers put it, “There’s a lot of history in some of those bottles.”
Holt offered part
in “The Guardian”
Tyler Holt, a 2004 graduate of BCHS and a then recent graduate of the Coast Guard’s Aviation Survival Technician/rescue swimmer, was offered a role as a stand in for the movie, “The Guardian.” However, for personal reasons, Tyler declined the role. The film stared Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Costner. In retrospect, Tyler admitted that he regretted not taking the role. However, he was very proud of the training he had received over the previous months. Tyler said, “The training shown in the movie was pretty laughable. In real life it was structured to the T. They have the training down to a sharp science and they rarely, if ever, deviate from the course. It is also much more intense than they showed.” Tyler was one of 6 graduates from AST (from a class that started with 11). Of the approximate 50,000 Coast guards, at the time approximately 300 were AST/rescue swimmers.
Exchange students make a visit
Diana Grant got involved with hosting exchange students as a kind of retirement plan. She was interested in traveling in a in learning about different cultures. However, she joked about hosting students from around the world and then going to visit them all, one by one when she retired. Grant was the local community coordinator for the Program of Academic Exchange (PAX), which brings students from several countries to the United States for a semester or school year. At the time of this article’s publication, she had arranged for six students from oversea to spend the year in Berea. Tow the students -- Nora Klein from Berlin, Germany and Jing Yuan Xiao from southern China attended Berea Community, the other four, including two who resided with the Grant family, attended Madison Southern. Two of the students residing with the Grant’s were Nadine Schmidt (also from Berlin) and Anders Jensen from western Denmark. A third German student, Christoph Randow, stayed with Brenda and Ernie Kidd. He attended Berea Community while the other host child, Jing, attended Berea Community. “We were planning on Christoph, but the family Jing was supposed to stay with, cancelled,” Brenda said>. So, the Kidd’s agreed to keep her temporarily take Jing until another family could be arranged. “We’re going to keep her temporarily right up until she goes home in June, Brenda said with a grin. All the students who were in the program said they cams in part because they wanted to experience a different culture.
Agreement reached on Southwood Building
Within a few days, Berea would Berea’s new library would take a big step closer to becoming reality. According to Madison County Library board member Rau DeSloover, a signed contract between the Library Board and building owner Janet Southwood, confirming the sale of the structure to the library, is expected in the days ahead pending a “couple of minor details to be worked on,” and the return to the country of one of the lawyers involved in the project. “Everything’s agreed to,” said DeSloover. “We’re real excited,” said Library director Sue Hays. “It’s one step forward to making the area look spiffy when it’s done.” The final sale amount was not available at press time but according to Hays, it was “slightly above” the structure’s initial market value appraisal of $149,000. Work had already begun with site preparation of for the library foundation. Once possession was taken of the Southwood Building, construction would begin with only a brief interruption for the demolition of the current structure. “That building will be coming down,” said a enthused DeSloover, “and we’ll have a beautiful new library.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.