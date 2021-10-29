Madison County Public Library hosts Halloween fun
The Berea branch of the Madison County Public Library was bustling with pirate queens, dragons, spiders, and children for an afternoon Halloween Party. Activities included face painting, crafts, boo-ling (bowling), and mummy games that involved balancing a balloon on an Egyptian-styled fan. Attendees were also treated to cupcakes from Clementine’s Bakery and could win prizes by guessing how many M and M’s were in a jar. Two Berea College students hosted a Jack-o-lantern cornhole game. The Pickled Brothers Circus entertained children and adults alike with daring deeds and bad puns. Juggling sharp knives, swallowing swords, a bed of nails and eating fire were all part of the fun. Due to a windy afternoon, the fire eating did lead to some singed facial hair, but it was all taken in stride. Pat Acevedo, children’s librarian coordinated the event which was the kickoff to Halloween week in Berea.
Southern Madison Water District in Top Ten
The Southern Madison Water district was one of ten finalists for the Wooden Bucket Award, a recognition that the Kentucky Rural Water Association gives out annually to a water district in Kentucky. The Rural Water Association picks finalists from 365 water utilities in the state. Larry Todd, chairman of the Southern Madison Water District, stated that the reason they were placed so high was because of their financial stability. “We haven’t had a rate increase in 20 years,” Todd said, who later reported that they were one of only two water districts that had no debt. Southern Madison Water was recognized at a fiscal court meeting for this accomplishment. It was also announced that the district had received an ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) grant for $156,000 to upgrade their system. Southern Madison had to match the grant amount to receive it. Monies from the grant were utilized to improve services in the area with a 100,000-gallon tank.
Madison Southern Top 25 Schools in the State: Distinguished and Proud
When test scores were released to all Kentucky schools, it was an honor to announce that Madison Southern High School had been named a distinguished school and was tied for 22nd in the state out of 228 schools, placing them in the 96th percentile. This also meant that Madison Southern was ranked as #1 in Madison County. Model High School ranked 60th, Madison Central ranked 134th and Berea Community ranked 158th. These accomplishments didn’t just happen overnight. Students and staff had been working hard throughout the year to get students to where they needed to be.
MSHS Spanish Club Helps kids in Nicaragua
Madison Southern High School/s Spanish Club, with the help of Mrs. Bates conducted a fund raiser during lunch called the “Pulsera Project.” All monies raised were going to help people Nicaragua. The Pulsera Project is a non-profit organization started by a. group of young people who went to Nicaragua on a service-oriented trip. This group of youth saw the need to help the many street children there and decided to do something about it. They bring Pulseras or bracelets from the youth of Nicaragua and sell them in the United States to raise money. Each Pulsera comes with a picture and a signature of the child who made it. One hundred percent of the profits go back to the kids who made them for basic and educational needs. Each child deserves a chance to have an education and a home to live in. These bracelets are helping that one by one.
