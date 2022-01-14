Heart of an Eagle
At the age of six, most sports fanatics are supposed to be scripting their future homeruns, touchdowns, and buzzer beating three-point baskets. However, six-year-old Roger Rose was instead lying in a coma after suffering a massive stroke. His parents were praying for his life, while doctors predicted he would never walk again. In 2012, the then Madison Southern junior was a member of the varsity basketball team. Rose was in a coma for more than a week. When he awoke, his right side was completely paralyzed. He had to adapt and learn how to do things left-handed. He learned how to walk, run, and eventually how to play basketball again. While his legs were “basketball ready,” his right arm was not, and he wore a protective brace on it when he left the house. He dribbled, passed, shot, and defended using only his left arm. It took six years before Rose was able to participate in sports again. When he was at Foley, he tried out and made Foley’s eighth grade basketball team. Later, Shane Buttry gave the chance to play for Madison Southern. Rose always gave every opportunity his all. On December 9, 2011, Rose came off the bench late in the Madison Southern vs. Estill County game. With less than a minute remaining, Rose found himself with the ball and an open three-point shot. He put the shot in, hitting nothing but net! This pushed Madison Southern’s score over 100. In addition to being a part of the basketball team, he was also a member of the Madison Southern Tract Team, competing in discus and shot put.
Shelter razed at Indian Fort
The razed area where a shelter use to stand at Indian Fort Theater resembled a ruin of an ancient temple. Concrete footers sticking up on concrete slabs dividing it into what looked like rooms or mazes were all that remained. There were two toilets resting along the periphery of concrete, along with three sinks and. Some trash. This was all that remained of the restrooms that had fallen into disrepair. The state area with the hills rising on either side, which had served as the scenery of the first runs of Kentucky’s first outdoor musical, “Wilderness Road,” remained. However, the stone audience seating, as well as the stone walls had fallen victim to the decades that had passed since the theater had last been used. Berea College owned the theater along with the forest and walking trails that lead to the East and West Pinnacles. The decision to take down the Indian Fort Theater shelter was made in November of 2011 and there was no opposition since the consensus was that the structure was no longer safe. Vice President of operations and sustainability, Steve Karcher state that the immediate problem was that things had become so rundown and as a result were unsafe.
Tillie the Hiking Guide
Anyone who has spent any time hiking the trails at the Pinnacle were familiar with a black and white border collie mix named Tillie. According to Ron Deaver, Tillie’s owner, “she’s totally dedicated to Indian Fort hiking. There are so many different people she knows and who know her. She lives with us, but she is very much her own dog. She gets up every morning and stretches. She then heads out to the parking lot to wait. She does hang out around the stove with us at night. Then the next morning, she’s out again.” The Deaver family lived in what was referred to has the “forester’s cabin” and keeps watch over the Berea College Forest property. Tilly took on community outreach and guiding on the trails. Ron Deaver found Tillie on the campus of Berea College, where he worked. They had lost their dog that same morning in an accident. He saw Tillie sitting in front of Woods Penn. Ron got out a string and asked the dog if she wanted to go home with him. She walked to the care with him, got in and never left.
Shabazz speaks
Attallah Shabazz, eldest daughter of Malcom X, spoke to a large audience at Union Church as a part of the Martin Luther King Celebration. Her message was one of peace and love. Bitterness, resentment and racial disfunction were noticeably absent from her message. Shabazz spoke of memories of a happy childhood and the loving relationship that was fostered by her parents. “They were a fine example for me to follow,” she noted. She remembered watching her father being killed by assassins. She and her family mourned his passing and they asked why it should happen to “break the hearts” of his family. Maturity had brought Shabazz a sense of peace, understanding and purpose. She had spent a great deal of time traveling to college campuses speaking to young people of nurturing and love. During her lesson at Berea College, she challenged the listeners to feel good about themselves and have a positive attitude. She urged pride of self and one’s accomplishments. No matter the race or culture, she asked that listeners accept their place in a multicultural world where there is a blending of cultures and each culture contribute to the whole, enriching it. During the question-and-answer session, the question was posed whether at some point a national holiday would eventually memorialize Malcom X ash was done for Martin Luther King, Jr. Shabazz acknowledged that the memories of what her father did for her as a parent and mentor was enough.
