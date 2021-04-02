S
ince the beginning of February, approximately 35 Berea College students took part in seven work camps sponsored by Appalachian Volunteers. Projects included school renovations, school recreation, community case work with families in need and picture mounting. Camps took place in Estill County on February 8th (school renovation, in Jackson County on February 15th (school recreation), in Perry County on February 29th (case work), in Clay County on March 14th and 28th (school renovation, and in Berea on March 15 (school renovation) and again March 26th (picture mounting). Berea College received $1,000 from Pittsburg Plate and Glass foundation to assist in financing food and transportation for the camps.
erea High School and Berea Foundation had a total of eleven participants in the State High School Speech and Debate tournament which took place on the campus of University of Kentucky, April 16-18. All eleven participants received superior ratings at the regional tournament held in Richmond the previous week. Berea Foundation had five students receive superior ratings. They were as follows: Beth Hall in editorial reading; Jackie Gunkler for dramatic interpretative reading; Betty Orwig in junior expository prose; Lee Hisle in junior poetry; and Miriam Pride in radio speaking. In addition, Berea foundation had five participants ranked as good and six rated as excellent. One participant rated as fair. Berea High School had six participants rated as superior. They were as follows: Pauline Smith in serious dramatic reading; Susan Kiteck in serious dramatic reading; Brenda Holt for original oratory; Jewel Gabbard in prose reading; Mary Margaret Abney in prose reading junior division. Berea High school also had 8 students receive excellent ratings and one student received a rating of good.
n aerial photograph and map showing the approximate location of Interstate 75 and the relocation of Kentucky 21 (Wallacetown Road) were on display at the Berea Citizen office. They were placed on loan by the State Highway Department to acquaint residents with the plans that were scheduled to be discussed at a hearing that was held on March 31st at the Madison County Courthouse. Citizens were encouraged to attend and express their views concerning the economic impact the project would have on the community. The hearing was focused on concerns surrounding the relocated section of Kentucky 21 from the intersection of West Chestnut Street at Hymer Food Sales to Interstate 75, about a half mile west of there, and then on to rejoin the present Wallacetown Road at the intersection of O’Possum Kingdom Road. The map showed that the relocated Kentucky 21 will go straight with Chestnut Street to the interchange, and curve southward to Wallacetown Road. The call at the time was for a frontage road to be built west of Interstate 75 between Haiti Road and Angel Road (West Jefferson Street).
series of fires over the course of previous weeks had destroyed between 100 and 150 acres of forest in Madison, Estill and Jackson Counties. Most of the fires were believed to be caused by carelessness. According to ranger John King of the Berea Forest Division, “We have the same problem every year in the early spring. People want to burn leaves like from their gardens but they are not careful and lose control of the fire. Other fires are caused by the burning of tobacco beds.” A five acre fire on Piney Branch seemed to be set on purpose. “It looked like the fellow had followed the road and used his matches at certain intervals. Furthermore, I found a partly burned matchbox behind a tree,” said King. The damage was estimated at $500. A fire near McKee, which destroyed seven acres, was started from a tobacco bed as did a fire in the Dreyfus area. Approximately 100 acres in Estill County were destroyed in three fires.
he Berea Ministerial Association sponsored two community-wide services for the Easter weekend. The first service, a Good Friday observance, was held at 6:30 a.m. on the steps of Union Church. Dr. John R. Killinger, associate professor of Christianity and Literature ad academic dean of Kentucky Southern College of Louisville was the speaker. His topic for the Easter Sunday service was based on Psalms 93 and was entitled “King of the Flood.”
