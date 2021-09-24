Custodian saves life
of Madison Southern student
Lunchtime at Madison Southern High School started out much like every other day on August 23, 2006. However, things would take a drastic turn. Custodian Mitchell Romans was sweeping a serving line in the cafeteria when someone shouted that someone was down. Romans responded to the cry for help and found a student on the ground choking and gasping for air. Romans said that at first, he thought the student was having a seizure. He quickly assessed the situation and realized that the student was choking. Romans quickly pulled the student up onto the stool from which he had fallen, put his arms around the student’s abdomen and thrust upward with balled up fists. It took three attempts to finally clear the lodged piece of food. Romans had just saved the student’s life. School Principal, Hubert Broaddus had been alerted to the situation. When he arrived he found that Romans was already there. “He reacted very quickly and in a professional manner. He acted very properly.” Romans had taken part in a First Aid training over 30 years previous. The first time he had to utilize the skills he gained as a part of that training was when his elderly mother became choked. He also successfully saved her life that day. As a result of his actions, Romans was presented with a special award from the Red Cross. Romans was very modest about his act of heroism. “It gave me a good feeling to see that student sitting up alive.”
Playwright’s work to raise money for cancer research
A cast of Kentucky community theater actors, under the direction of Mary Owens presented a staged reading of a play about breast cancer. The production took place on September 22 and 23, 2006 at the Kentucky Children’s Theater. LUMP’s, is a touching and entertaining play about breast cancer was written by Berean Trish Ayers, first appeared in 2005 at the Artists’ Collaborative Theater in Elkhorn City. Ayres, a playwright, writer, and poet, directed the Women’s Playwrights’ Seminar, a group of published writers from Garrard, Madison, Laurel, and other southeastern Kentucky counties. The staged reading of LUMP’s was a benefit for Judy Sizemore, Regional Outreach Director for the Kentucky Arts Council’s western region. Sizemore was well known in the Kentucky arts community for promoting and advocating for artists, including a successful campaign to make health insurance available to independent artists. Tragically, Sizemore received her diagnosis of breast cancer just days before she became eligible for this health insurance. All proceeds from the went directly to Judy Sizemore to help cover the costs of her medical treatment.
Berea College opens new energy saving central plant
A brief ceremony was held on September 27, 2006, to celebrate the opening of Berea College’s
consumption by 45% by the year 2015. As a part of the ceremony, a crane lifted a large stone finial, which had been a part of the original heat plant building, onto the parapet wall of the new building, symbolizing a connection between the old and new structures. Following the ceremony, guests were able to tour the new facility and had access to an exhibit that provided information about the features of the new facility. Demolition of the 65-year-old facility, including the smokestack that had been a part of the Berea skyline for over 6 decades was scheduled for October of 2006. The new central plant is fueled by natural gas with oil available as a backup, as well as a hot and cold-water distribution system. The new plant will be able to meet the needs of campus buildings served while having only 50% of the capacity of the old facility. However, there is room for future expansion as needed.
Council renews commitment to bike paths, sidewalks
Approximately 150 citizens biked, walked, and strolled their way to City Hall in support of a Berea City Council resolution restating its commitment to providing bike paths and sidewalks. During a previous council works session, council members were approached by a group of citizens with a resolution. Mayor Connelly (at a later meeting) read the resolution paragraph by paragraph with council members making revisions along the way. One change, that came about at the suggestion of council member Glenn Jennings, was changing the wording to state that the council had always supported and would continue to support alternative modes of transportation. With recommended changes, the resolution passed with unanimous vote. This brough a loud round of applause from the audience. Connelly followed up by explaining that this resolution was not a contract but rather a reaffirmation that as with all city projects, new sidewalks and bike paths would be subject to the availability of funding, terrain, and project priority.
