Berea Community junior serves up specialty ‘flap-jacks’
Jacqui Martin had always dreamed of attending Cornell University to pursue a degree in restaurant management and to go on to the Culinary Institute of America to geta. Culinary degree. So, when she was offered a job at the Coffee Conspiracy, she jumped at the chance to cool for actual customers. Jacqui said, “it was a definite success on the first day and I’m looking forward to next Saturday.” She said that when customers started getting seconds, she felt like that was a good sign for the future. One thing about cooking that Jacqui found intriguing was that she had the opportunity to be creative. When she was in 8th grade, she realized that cooking was an actual profession. That’s when she made the decision to follow a career path in the culinary arts. She appreciated her father, who did a large portion of the food preparation for the family, for the instruction he provided. “The first food he ever taught me to cook was scrambled eggs when II was seven,” Jacqui explained. She also got recipes, tips and instruction by watching professional chefs such as Alton Brown, Rachel Ray and Wolfgang Puck.
Three local artists chosen for Art Fair
Two Berea artists were selected to participate in the 19th Ursuline Campus Art Fair held on September 18 and 19th, in Louisville. The art fair was a juried event and all artists selected met specific criteria assuring the highest artistic standards. The two Berea artists chosen for the 2004 show were Deborah Chenault of Twelfth House Design who featured wire jewelry and precious stones and Lindy Evans of Images of Santa Claus, a sculptor who specialized in images sculped from a polymer clay. A total of 130 juried artist were featured at the event. The artists at the Ursuline Campus Art Fair highlighted a variety of mediums ranging from painting and sculpture, fabrics, and Wood to pottery. The artist fair was hosted by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in partnership with Louisville area businesses.
Investigation nets $15,000 in marijuana and two arrests
Police confiscated approximately $15,000 of marijuana and two men were booked into the Madison County Detention Center following an investigation. According to Berea Police, Jose Ayala, 25 of Morning View Drive and 18-year-old Alex J. Godsey of Herndon Street were arrested and charged with trafficking in more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana. The investigation yielded approximately 2.8 pounds of marijuana intended for street sales. No further details on the arrests were available at press time.
Chops, kicks, and blocks keep one family strong
The discipline of martial arts is truly a family affair in the Azbill house. Jay Azbill, a fourth-degree black belt, had been teaching Shotokan style karate for eight years at his dojo, Berea School of Karate. His wife, Valerie, a third-degree brown belt, their 11-year-old and their 17-year-old daughter Amber would soon be testing for their next levels. For some people karate is a form of exercise or self-defense. For others it’s a way to improve self-discipline or confidence. For the Azbill’s, it’s about family.
