April 17, 1924
New concrete walk started
In March there was an announcement by The Citizen that a concrete walk was to be constructed from Lincoln Hall to Pearson and Howard Halls. The work was to be completed by students that were residents of these dormitories. The cost of the project was being paid by the Guest House. The work began on April 14th when workers were separated into groups. Each group worked for one hour before being replaced by another group. The work was completed in a short time.
April 15, 1948
Dr. Roger Olson assumes chiropractic position
Dr. Roger L. Olson, graduate of the Palmer Chiropractic School in Davenport, Iowa had taken over the offices once occupied by Dr. Paul B. Grainger on Main Street in Berea. Olson was a former resident of Fort Dodge, Iowa and served in the Air Corps for four years. Dr. Olson was married and had one son. He and his family had taken up residence in Berea.
April 12, 1973
Many to have new addresses
Berea postmaster John Adams announced the creation of two additional rural routs (four and five) for the local area. Service for the newly established routes began on April 28, 1973. The new Route 4 was a combination of residences formerly served by Route two as well as people who were new on Route 3 who lived on Slate look Road, as well as a few residences on U.S. 25 South. Route five was a combination of residences served on Route 1 along with residences on West Jefferson Street who were previously part of Route 3. Postmaster Adams explained that the reasoning for these additions was to improve services because these were routes that had become overburdened over the previous few years.
April 16, 1998
Superintendent announces retirement
The Madison County Board of Education would soon be beginning the search for a new school superintended after current superintendent Shannon Johnson announced his retirement at the Board of Education’s monthly meeting on April 9, 1998. Johnson had been in education for a total of 33 years, serving the last 10 years as superintendent. His retirement would be official on July 1, 1998. “I just felt like this was a good point in time for me to go ahead and retire, while I’m still in good enough health that I can do a few things I enjoy doing,” said Johnson. Some of these activities included tending his farm and playing golf. He also planned to spend some time traveling. “I think the school system is in a good financial situation,” said Johnson. “They have a lot of construction projects completed, a lot of them on-going. I just felt like this was the point in time I needed to go ahead and step down and let some new blood into this position.”
