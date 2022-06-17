June 15, 1922
Havens head of Rotarians
Raymond Havens of Kansas City, Missouri, was chosen as president of the International Association of Rotary clubs at the final business section of the thirteenth annual convention of the organization. Rufus C. Chapin of Chicago was re-elected treasurer without opposition. District governors elected included Austin A. Olmstead, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Paul Rankin, Dubuque, Iowa; J.P. Olds, Sault Saint Marie, Michigan; E.E. Baker, Kewanee, Illinois; Frank H. Hatfield, Evansville, Indiana. Chesley R. Perry of Chicago, Illinois was re-elected secretary-general. The next meeting of the board of directors will be held in Chicago on August 2, 1922. The board of directors will name vice-presidents and also select the place the next convention later this year.
June 13,1946
Heavy rains do some damage
Last week and the early part of this week, Berea was visited with some very heavy rains which did some damage to field crops and gardens. Certain sections of north Berea the damage was greater than that right in the vicinity of Berea. Over two inches of rain fell Sunday. The most damage was to the tobacco and wheat fields. Garden crops suffered in some places. The ran cut gullies in places washing away much of the topsoil. The rain in Berea amounted to 5.58 inches during the previous week. However, garden crops and fields crops remained in excellent condition. The College reservoirs were completely filled and water to a dept of three inches was running over the spillway in the lower dam.
June 15, 1972
County survey calls for new middle school
A survey of facilities and programs of the Madison County Schools had led to the recommendation from the State Department of Education that the county a 6-2-4 plan of organization and that a new middle school be constructed near Richmond. The state conducted the supplementary survey of facilities following a request of the Madison County Board of Education in March. Before that time a delegation of parents in the southern part of the county had petitioned that a new elementary school to be built in this area instead of near Richmond as the board had earlier proposed. Monday, a delegation of Southern Madison parents met with the board and compromise appeal was to be made to the State Department of Education in response to the survey recommendations. The board voted them to appeal the state and ask for permission to build an elementary school on the J. B. Arnett site just south of Richmond on U.S. 25. The appeal motion said that consideration is was to be given to Silver Creek Elementary School and/or a new elementary school in the vicinity of Berea, and that ais to be expandable and adaptable (on the Arnett site) for possible future middle school. The survey, signed by Lyman Ginger, Superintendent of public instruction on May 16 and presented to the county board at a special meeting on May 25, allowed for the appeal within 60 days. Otherwise, the plan was to be implemented
June 19, 1997
Carters visit Berea
Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter paid a brief visit to Berea on Tuesday, June 13 to promote awareness of Habitat for Humanity. The Carters took a few minutes to personally greet the 200 volunteers who are working on the three Berea Habitat houses on Logsdon Lane. They also met and spoke with the three families who will be purchasing the Berea homes. “I’m very proud of what you are doing here, and I feel a sense of brotherhood with all of you, “Carter said. Rosalynn Carter spoke of the importance of women’s involvement in Habitat for Humanity.
Several Habitat houses within the overall project were being built entirely by women
