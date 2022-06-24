June 21, 1922
Prisoners escape by wholesale
Thirteen prisoners sawed through two steel doors of the jail at Pineville, on Sunday and marched out past the sleeping jailer. Eleven other prisoners refused to leave. A search was started at once and several of the escaped prisoners were recaptured. Among those escaping was Jim Harrell, sentenced to life imprisonment the previous Thursday. Jailer James Howard offered a reward of $100.00 for his recapture and $25.00 for each of the other prisoners.
June 20, 1946
Hart Brothers expand business
The grocery, feed, hardware and seed store owned by Charlie and Dempsey Hart had been moved three doors east of its former location on Chestnut Street. The new location was purchased from Mrs. R. R. Coyle and is being remodeled along with more modern lines. Hardwood floors had already been installed and an expansion of forty feet had been added to the rear. Additions had been made in the form of a basement and the addition of a second story. Plans were being made for the installation of an oil heating system. The remodeling was still in the process of completion, particularly in the front of the store where new plate glass and show cases were yet to be installed. The old storage room for feeds was being retained at the same place. The building formerly housing Hart Store was owned and rented out by John dean. It had been sold to Raymond and Brady Baker who would open a Firestone store there. Although improvements were ongoing at the new store, Hart Brothers had been in operation since the previous week. The installation of equipment for self-service was planned as a future improvement.
June 22, 1972
‘Wilderness Road’ preview open to public
The preview performances of “Wilderness Road,” were open to the public. Managing Producer, George Mallonee announced that the June 27 and June 28, 1972, previews would begin at 8:30 p.m. at Indian Fort Theater. There were no reserved seats, and no reservations were necessary. Mallonee had also announced that the “Wilderness Road” office is inviting employees fo tourist service businesses to attend one of the previews so that they would be acquainted with the production and thus prepared themselves for questions anticipated from travelers who would visit Berea over the summer. The “Wilderness Road Cast would be singing some of the hymns from the show during the upcoming vesper service to be held on the steps of Hutchins Library. Reverend Will Frenzle would be speaking and Reverend Henry parker, who was also an acoro in the production, would be leading the service.
June 25, 1997
Mullins named manager
Teresa Mullins was officially named as general manager of the Berea Citizen this week. Mullins, who had been serving as interim manager since last November, was formerly the newspaper’s advertising manager. She has served in nearly every staff position with the paper during the past several years. As interim manager, Mullins launched full color editions and increased local news and photo coverage. “I wanted the people of our community to be proud of their paper and feel it was here to serve them,” Mullins said. “That was, and still is my goal. Glenn M. Gray, vice president of operation with The Berea Citizen, said Mullins also increased community-wide growth of the paper. “In this short time, she has revamped the newspaper, and increased readership and circulation,” Gray said. “She has been more successful than any other manager in recent history in Madison County. Management and staff are both proud of Teresa and her contributions to this newspaper and community.”
