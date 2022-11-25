November 23, 1922
The Richmond railroad station was the scene of a train wreck on November 22nd around 1 p.m. when Number 35 from Cincinnati derailed just as it was pulling into the station. According to reports from Richmond, the engine and coal tender both left the rails and turned cross ways on the tracks. All of the passenger coaches remained intact, and no one was injured.
Nov. 27, 1947
A train wreck that damaged nine coal cars and tore up about 300 feet of track and spilled 470 tons of coal occurred just south of the L & N tunnel on November 20th. Train traffic on the railroad was tied up until nearly midnight. The train wrecked was a double-header pulling over 100 cars and was northbound at the time of the accident. The wreck was caused by a drawbar dropping from the 99th car in the train. Included in the 470 tons of coal spilled was one car of egg coal, 2 cars of coal dust, 2 cars of black coal, and 4 cars of oil treated stoker coal. No one was injured in the wreck. The repairs and wrecking crews responded from Corbin and Ravenna.
November 29, 1979
Secretary of Army, Clifford Alexander, told Senator Wendell Ford that there was no link between the chemical incident at the Lexington – Bluegrass Army Depot involving a cloud of noxious gas earlier this year and the presence of pentachlorophenol (PCP) treated wood. In a letter responding to an earlier inquiry from Ford, Alexander repeated that the PCP-treated ammunitions crates had not and would not be released to the public at the Central Kentucky Army installation. “This results from a supply and demand balance rather than because of PCP impregnation,” Alexander said. Alexander also told Ford that the Department of the Army had contacted the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Special Pesticide Review regarding the need for public notification of the possible hazards associated with PCP-treated lumber. Alexander assured Ford that the Army would continue to follow an ongoing EPA study to determine if clusters of cancer had occurred in the Madison County area and, if so, to identify possible causes
November 26, 1992
A group of people with ties to Appalachia had been presenting a seminar on the region, entitled “Identifying Family Strengths in Appalachia.” Warren Bruner, an accomplished Appalachian photographer, joined the group when the approached him at his Berea studio and asked for slides of old family photos. “The girls submitted a paper to this conference and were accepted to show it and then they copied all of their own family pictures and they came into the studio and said, can we make slides of it,” Brunner said. Sensing that this was his type of project, Bruner asked if he could help and became the fifth member of the team, which consisted of four women (Ruth R. Davis, Kathy Ratliff, Delores Carpenter and Mary Singleton) with Berea connections. The four agreed and the project was underway. The project consisted of a slide show which drew on photos from Bruner’s archives and other old photos along with family pictures from the four women, spanning from 1964 through 1984. Then the women went out and took new photos for the seminar. The seminar was presented in a one-hour format at the University of Kentucky and then as a part of an all-day program at Eastern Kentucky University as a part of continuing education in the College of Allied Health and Nursing. From that point the group had given several presentations on what was then considered a national topic. The presentation centered on six aspects of family: family strengths, responses to illness, sense of community, spirituality, communication and four seasons in Appalachia slide presentation. “In part of this is the original concept to show strengths of the Appalachian family and we did this partly for caregivers, doctors, nurses, social workers and clergy, and a lot of it was helpful for new people coming into Kentucky, Bruner said.
