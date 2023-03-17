March 20, 1924
Prominent divine to visit Berea March 25 – 28
Berea was honored by the presence of Reverend Charles W. Gilkey of Chicago, who spoke at evangelistic meetings March 25th through 28th. He spoke to students at Berea College during three vesper hour periods each of these days as well. Dr. Gilkey was a Harvard class of 1903 graduate and of Union Theological Seminary of New York City. During 1908 -1909, he was a student at the universities of Berlin and Marburg, Germany. The following years he was at the United Free Church College of Glasgow and at New College, Edinburgh and Oxford Universities. For many years he was in touch with the students at many colleges and universities. At the time of this visit to Berea College, he was the pastor of Hyde Park Baptist Church of Chicago and a trustee of the University of Chicago. Dr. Gilkey was considered a forceful speaker and his presence was a great inspiration to the students at Berea College as well as to the community at large.
March 18, 1948
Power supply again normal as permanent sub-station installed
The removal of the temporary sub-station and the installation of the permanent steel structure of the Kentucky Utilities hook-up with Berea College poser plant was completed. Unusually good weather and the fact that it was possible to put more men on the job than were originally contemplated made it possible to complete the work in one week instead of the longer period that was originally anticipated. The power plant officials stated that they wished to thank the people for cooperating in conserving electricity which made it possible for the power plant to supply the town from a generator that would not normally carry the consumer’s demands.
March 13, 1973
Berea awarded a grant for pilot kindergarten
Berea was awarded one of the coveted 100 kindergartens of the state pilot project for the 1973-74 school year. The Berea Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the kindergarten and immediately began discussions on where it would be housed. The state pilot provided for the salary for one teacher, the amount depending on training and experience of the teacher plus an additional $2,700. Berea would be responsible for providing a suitable classroom and equipment. Board member Kenneth Conn was instructed to investigate the cost of finishing the small building on the parking lot. His report concluded that it was not possible to finish the entire building for money budgeted, which was $18,000. He did think that the entrance could be built, and one room finished with heating, plumbing, etc. Mr. Conn was asked to get firm plans and figures then the board would call a special meeting to deal with the necessary authorizations.
March 12, 1998
Lady Pirates win first-ever berth to Sweet 16
With a scene of mixed reactions, the Berea Community Lady Pirates defeated Lexington Catholic to take the 11th Region Tournament for the first time in school history. The win also sent hopes soaring as the Lady Pirates would be making an appearance in the Girl’s Sweet 16 Tournament for the first time in history. Berea jumped out to an early lead over Lexington Catholic in the first quarter being led by Sarah Newman, Allyson Baker and Kristen Patton. Berea’s defense held Catholic to only three field goals in the quarter to give Berea a 15 – 6 lead. The Lady Knights from Catholic attempted a comeback in the second quarter. Beth Johnson and Lauren Singleton led the charge, which proved weaker than most anticipated. Berea kept the pressure on and led 28 – 19 at the half. The Lady Pirates managed to continue a wide lead throughout the third quarter despite some tough full court pressure from Catholic. Berea scored the first four points of the fourth quarter from free throws and Catholic going on a one minute 5 – 0 run. Despite the run, Catholic just couldn’t handle the Lady Pirates, who held a double-digit lead with less than a minute to go in the game. Berea would go on to face Harlan in the first round of the Sweet 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.