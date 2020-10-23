The Madison County Public Library lost a friend and advocate with the passing of Sue Hays. Hays served as the first director of the Madison County Public Library and worked hard to ensure its success. Hays pushed for and was successful in getting a library tax leveed by the Madison County Fiscal Court to ensure funding for the library. Hays also oversaw the opening of the Berea Branch of the Madison County Public Library in the spring of 1998. Everyone who knew Hays agreed that the library was her all consuming passion. She lived and breathed her job taking it with her everywhere she went. Abbie Harris said of Hays, “Sue Hays created a legacy of Madison County can be proud of. Madison County Public Library’s continued growth and success will rest securely on the strong foundation she helped build.”
• Former Berea City Councilwoman and Berea Historian Frances Moore celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, October 14th in the old L and N Train Depot that she fought so fiercely to save. The depot, located in Old Town Berea, currently serves as the Berea Welcome Center. Mayor Steve Connelly stated that her work during the 1960’s to save the depot would be remembered as her greatest legacy in Berea. Frances was only the second woman to serve on Berea City Council during her tenure in the late 1960’s.
• Shannon Johnson Elementary School received a national award that recognized and rewarded creative and impactful physical activities in schools. The nationwide competition was sponsored in part by Child Obesity 180.
Kathy Todd, physical education teacher at Shannon Johnson, initially decided to compete because she was interested in the $25,000 or more award. Todd’s intention was to build a multi-generational playground at the school. Todd was very pleased to be named a “Praiseworthy Pioneer” by Childhood Obesity 180 and won a prize of $2,500 to further fitness programs at the school.
• McDonald’s Restaurant’s in Berea were offering a Friday Night Lights special. From 4 p.m. until midnight on every Friday night Berea Community High School and Madison Southern High School have a football game (home or away). The special for Friday, October 19th was a 10 piece Chicken McNugget for $1.99.
• The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) from Berea Community School held their 2nd annual golf scramble as a fundraiser for survivors of cancer. The event was held on Friday, Oct. 26.
In addition to the golf scramble, the club also set up bake sale booths during home football games.
Sara Care merchandise was also available at these booths. Luminaries were also available for purchase for $3 each and were set up around the track during the games.
• On Oct. 29, AARP offered a safe driving course specially designed for drivers over 50 years of age. The 4 ½ hour course, which earned participants discounts on their automobile insurance, was held at the Berea branch of the Madison County Public Library.
The course identified many changes that occur with the aging process and addressed strategies to accommodate these changes for safer driving.
