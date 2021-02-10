The Berea Citizen collected eight awards and finished as one of the top newspapers in its class in the state in the annual Kentucky Press Association Excellence in Newspapers awards competition.
The Citizen placed third in General Excellence in the Weekly Class 2 division in the annual contest. Winners were released via video last Friday. The annual awards banquet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keith Taylor, editor and publisher, collected four first-place awards and four third-place honors.
“We are very proud of Keith and his staff,” Nolan Media Group Vice President Glenn Gray said. “They epitomize what a true local newspaper staff should be doing for a community. “
Taylor won first-place honors in the “Best Front Page,” “Best Editorial Writer,” Best Sports Story” and “Best Headline Writer” categories. Taylor also took third-place honors in “Best General News Story,” “Sports Columnist, “Best Sports Picture Essay” and the “Best Editorial Page” divisions.
Overall, the Citizen placed third in General Excellence, finishing in a tie with the Cynthiana Democrat.
