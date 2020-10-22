I’m a Kentuckian by choice, and have lived here for almost 20 years. Most of my children were born here and all were raised here.
Berea is my heart’s home and my anchor. I can’t imagine any other place more beautiful or more worthy of love and care. I’m a mom to a diverse group of kids. Raising four teenagers simultaneously is a challenge. I’ve learned to pick my battles, think long term, enjoy the small victories, and know when to stand firm. I’ve done a little bit of everything to pay the bills.
I’ve worked on my own cars out of necessity, went without every single essential utility at one time or another, been on the receiving side of the food bank, and I understand the struggles of day to day family life.
Why are you running for city council?
I’m running for city council because for the last few years I’ve seen and heard as many residents have spoken up about the direction we’d like to move towards as a city, only to be ignored and silenced.
I believe our leaders have a responsibility to be empathetic to its citizens, whether we agree or not. As a Berea city council member I will do what’s right, no matter the opposition.
Democracy is the voice of all people, and I would argue that it is a democracy’s duty to represent those who can’t speak for themselves.
My mission in seeking public office is simple: I will be an amplifier for you.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issue?
A lack of empathy, outright disdain, and the unwillingness to have real world conversations with those outside of our friends and family. Whether the topic is mask wearing, drug use, protests, or even the simplest of decisions, civil discourse seems to have fallen by the wayside, right along with the Golden Rule. I’m willing to talk to anyone who’s willing to have a conversation without derisiveness, to realize common ground, and work towards the betterment for all Berea’s citizens.
What is the role of the city government?
The role of City Council is to respond to its citizens’ needs and complaints, review and approve the annual budget, establish long and short term goals, and represent the community by whom they were elected. I’ve asked myself; do I feel represented by my elected officials and I ask every Berean to answer that for themselves. Do you truly feel represented by our elected leaders?
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
Berea must have the infrastructure of today’s technological world available to employ its citizens in the 21st century. Reliable, inexpensive, high-speed internet is essential in today’s marketplace.
With many office jobs transitioning to work from home, this was made readily apparent during the pandemic lock down.
Unreliable internet speeds, or even no internet without the use of a satellite is a non starter for new businesses looking to make a place here. Our economy and business as usual looks nothing like it did last year. Berea needs leaders able to prepare our city to not only recover from this past year, but to succeed in the 21st century economy.
We must continue the tradition of Berea creativity and craftsmanship and help the newer generations carry it forward.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
The ongoing work that the city has made towards promoting Berea as a Trail Town destination is one of note. A new focal point for tourism needs to be promoted.
In conjunction with that, I can envision a working train station that makes daily stops in Old Town, with passengers boarding for a day trip north to Lexington or Cincinnati and depositing arrivals at our depot simultaneously. Bicycles would be available to rent to ride our trails and explore Berea.
Or visitors can hop on the green trolley to ride and hike the Pinnacles, with stops at local restaurants. In late afternoon, day visitors and Bereans alike could gather and listen to local musicians and dine under the twinkling lights along Broadway before boarding their evening trains to return to their homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.