My name is Cora Jane Wilson. I was born and raised in Berea.
I’m a third generation Berea business owner and operator.
My husband, along with both of our children have businesses here in Berea as well.
I am retired from the City of Berea after 20 plus years of service. I love my hometown and the people.
Why are you running for Berea City Council?
I am running because I love Berea. I want to continue to see it grow and prosper I want to make sure it’s citizens and its taxpayers are well represented on the council. I have no agenda. I am currently serving my second term on the Berea City Council.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issues?
The biggest issue as I it, is the need for increasing the city’s water supply. However, this issue is being currently addressed.
Infrastructure is also at the top of my concerns. It is important that we are making sure the streets are well maintained, that utilities are kept up to date.
Also of concern, is making sure we pay our employees competitive wages so we don’t lose them.
What is the role of the city government?
To make sure our taxpayer money is spent wisely and responsibly.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
I think our mayor has taken great strides toward ensuring that is being accomplished. In addition, the hiring of the City Economic Development Director has been a great plus.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing our city has to offer?
I think the most underrated thing from the past has been the promoting of the pinnacles, our trails and the Boone Trace.
This past week, I had customers in my business that were here visiting from North Carolina for the purpose of visiting the Boone Trace Trail.
I am glad to see that type of tourism and that the city is actively promoting those types of things along with our local businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.