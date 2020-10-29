I am a current member of the Berea City Council, a 5th generation Berean and a product of the Madison County Schools. I have a B.S. in Industrial Education and a M.A. in Education from Eastern Kentucky University. I taught in the colleges and universities in Louisiana, Illinois and Kansas for ten years before returning to Kentucky in 1995. I worked in Frankfort as Director of Education and Training and the Executive Director of a quasi-state agency and economic development initiative. I served as Executive Director of the Berea Chamber of Commerce, for 15 years while coordinating the Spoonbread Festival.
I am married to Sandy Childs Rowlette, one of the founders of the Spoonbread Festival, Customer Service Representative at Kentucky Printing and owner of Memory Lane Ornaments. I am the father of three successful children: Matt Rowlette, owner of Rowlette’s Lawn Care, Leanna Barnes, a Speech Pathologist at Sand Gap Elementary School and Sarah Stillwell, owner and blogger for The Amateur Apron in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Follow me at: Facebook.com/davidrowletteforbereacitycouncil
Why are you running for Berea City Council? How many times have you ran and if you are an incumbent, how many terms have you served?
I am concerned about the future of Berea, our state and the nation. As I finish my third year on the Berea City Council, friends, family and several of Berea’s business leaders encouraged me to run for re-election based on my diverse background (college professor, economic development leader and first-hand knowledge of our business community). Our community needs strong leaders that are willing to make difficult decisions and I would very much like to continue serving our community.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issue?
Expansion of our watersheds needs to be one of our highest priorities. Without the clean pristine natural resource that we take for granted, we will be hard pressed to address our residential and commercial needs and grow our local economy. Currently, the Berea City Council is in the process of raising the dam at Owsley Fork for the safety of those that live below the dam and to increase the water supply for Berea.
What is the role of the city government?
To be transparent in the administration of various programs and services in response to the needs of our citizens. These include: law enforcement, local ordinances, emergency management services, fire protection, planning and zoning, finance/budgeting, parks and recreation, streets and roads, promotion of tourism opportunities and economic development, taxes collection business licenses, waste disposal, animal control, environmental issues, utilities, etc.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
We need a targeted approach to retail and industrial development. Exit 77 is a prime location for retail development. However, our proximity to the Richmond Centre and Hamburg make it difficult to recruit new retail establishments and buy local. We have a 400-acre industrial park located on a major north/south corridor and within a 500-mile radius of 2/3 of the US markets. It is imperative that we diversify our efforts to recruit new sustainable jobs and to do so we need to have our industrial park shovel ready. It is time to begin a critical review of the tourism initiatives that have been made possible through the local restaurant tax. Given the popularity of adventure tourism, we need to diversify our approach to tourism by promoting the Pinnacles, Owsley Fork, trails, etc.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
Our people that make Berea unique. We have always been very accepting of any and all. We need to continue reaching out to everyone and identify some common goals.
