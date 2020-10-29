My name is Donald Scalf. I am a resident of Berea and running for Berea City Council..
I am pro-God above all else. I am pro-second amendment and pro-life. I believe the Constitution.
I believe in fiscal responsibility and I would like to see the restaurant tax abolished. We waste a lot of money that could be used more efficiently.
I am also a conservative candidate.
Why are you running for Berea City Council?
I am running for Berea City Council to help keep Berea the quiet town it has always been. I would like to see the tax money used more efficiently. Berea needs development to insure jobs for our future.
This is the first time I have ran. With all of the riots and destruction going on in the country, we must insure our citizens that it don’t happen in Berea
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issue?
It is hard to narrow it down to one. There is drugs, which is a problem nationwide. We have serious infrastructure problems that need to be solved. The taxes are really too expensive in Berea. We need to rethink the restaurant tax. Either rescind it or do better with the money. They have wasted over 14 million dollars so far. They have over a million dollars in the bank. So lets pay off the Tolle Building and get that debt off of the taxpayers.
What is the role of the city government?
City government is suppose to collect tax and provide infrastructure and services for the taxpayer. The safety of the people is the responsibility of the city.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
To attract more business, a city must be business friendly. Tax breaks, quick processing of applications, to make it viable for business to locate here. One example is Georgetown and Toyota. The city gave them a 10-year tax break to locate there.
It has grown by leaps and bounds since that was done. Business hire people. Then they require more eateries, service stations, motels, etc. The list goes on and on.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
The peaceful and close-knit community spirit. That is what attracted me here to live. That very thing is at stake in this election. The entire nation is at risk of becoming like larger cities are becoming now. We must keep our city focused on the needs of the long-term Berea citizens. We cannot allow it to turn into Portland, Minneapolis, and Chicago. There are those running that will try to do just that. I beseech you to sand against this anarchy and vote for Berea. Keep it the town we love.
